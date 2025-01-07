Amerisleep launches its most cooling mattress yet — and it’s already $1,000 off

Amerisleep welcomes 2025 with a brand new launch, the AS6 Black Series, a luxury mattress designed to provide superior comfort for hot sleepers. And what’s more, it’s already $1,000 off, which means a queen size AS6 is now available for $2,649 at Amerisleep (was $3,649.)

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Amerisleep is an online mattress retailer which has earned its worthy mention in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, thanks to the AS3, an excellent option for side sleepers.

Amerisleep AS6 Black Series specs Release date: January 2025

Sizes: 6 (Twin, twin XL, king, queen, Cali king and split king)

Warranty: 20 years

Trial: 100 nights

In our review of the AS3 mattress , our tester describes how the brand’s proprietary plant-based Bio-Pur foam is cooler than traditional memory foam. With AS6, Amerisleep goes a step further, combining the benefits of the adaptive Bio-Pur memory foam with Triple-Cooling technology to provide a supportive mattress that lets you stay cool and comfortable all night long.

Unlike the AS3, the brand’s dedicated cooling bed also offers the option to choose from three firmness levels (plush soft, luxury firm and firm) so you can customize your comfort based on your sleeping preferences. While Amerisleep highlights that it’s ideal for back sleepers, the seven-layer construction delivering over 12 hours of temperature regulation and targeted pressure relief is suitable for all sleeping positions.

The price tag is certainly premium, and the benefits offered by Amerisleep are fairly standard with a 20-year warranty, 100-night sleep trial and free shipping. But If you’re a hot sleeper, on the lookout for a luxury cooling mattress, the AS6 Black Series could be a great option.

Amerisleep AS6 Black Series mattress: was from $3,399 $2,399 at Amerisleep

The latest launch from Amerisleep, the AS6 Black Series, is now available with a $1000 off introductory discount. While the original MSRP starts from $3,399 for a twin the current deal lowers it down to $2,399. A queen on the hand is now $2,649 (was $3,649). You'll also get a 100-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping.

Amerisleep AS6 Black Series: Price

The AS6 is a considerable upgrade from the AS3 being different not only in terms of build and features but also the price point. Here's the MSRP of AS6 for all sizes:

AS6 twin: $3,399

$3,399 AS6 twin XL: $3,449

$3,449 AS6 full : $3,599

: $3,599 AS6 queen: $3,649

$3,649 AS6 king : $3,849

: $3,849 AS6 California king : $3,849

: $3,849 AS6 split king: $6,448

It's a steep price and, for reference, this year's best cooling mattress, the Bear Elite, retails at $2,306 for a queen bed at original MSRP. This is of course, much less than the Amerisleep AS6 Black Series cooling mattress which starts at $3,399 for a twin.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, this is primarily because of the level of customizable cooling comfort it offers, incorporating premium non-toxic and fiberglass-free materials with Triple-Cooling technology targeting both those prone to overheat during the night and sleepers looking to recreate hotel-like luxury at home.

It is also a mattress "built-to last", handcrafted in the US with OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification and GREENGUARD Gold certification, proving that all of the materials used are safe for consumers.

Amerisleep AS6 Black Series: Features

This 15" tall memory foam mattress has an elaborate seven-layer construction. Depending on your sleeping preferences, you can opt to choose from three firmness levels: plush soft, luxury firm and firm.

The eco-friendly Bio-Pur memory foam is designed to provide adaptive support no matter your sleeping position while dissipating heat and enhancing airflow unlike traditional memory foam which has a tendency to trap heat in its dense structure.

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

The Affinity Layer Foam sits between the comfort and support layers and it's designed to help keep the spine aligned as well as delivering targeted pressure relief and support.

The base on the other hand is crafted from PrecisionCoil Core, which provides the sturdiness and unparalleled support to the whole bed. Each coil is individually wrapped, helping to reduce motion transfer, making it a great option for couples or bed sharers.

Since its primary function caters to hot sleepers, the mattress features a Triple-Cooling technology which is a combination of the cool-to-touch CryoCool cover made from advanced fibers that offer a cool-to-touch feel, the Titan-Air, a Titanium-infused memory foam layer which dissipates heat and provides full-body pressure relief and the mineral infused Arctic-Wave Cooling Bands which continuously absorb heat and disperse it throughout the night.

The Amerisleep AS6 is the brand's first dedicated luxury cooling mattress. While the MSRP is higher than most beds in our guide, we agree that the craftsmanship and quality of construction is one which cannot be overlooked.