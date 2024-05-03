5 signs you'd sleep better on a latex mattress topper, not memory foam

Memory foam is a popular mattress topper material thanks to its body-cradling comfort that can soften the hardest beds. Latex is another popular topper material, and it doesn't have the same drawbacks that memory foam has. So how can you tell if your memory foam topper is causing your current sleep problems and therefore you should switch to a latex mattress topper instead?

Some of the very best mattresses we've tested are made from natural latex and that's because latex is non-toxic, supportive, pressure relieving, durable and naturally cooling. However, latex mattresses don't come cheap, which is why a latex bed topper is great for adding this sustainable material to your sleep set-up for a fraction of the price.

Here we'll break down the common signs that you should be sleeping on a latex mattress topper, not a memory foam one. Plus, if you feel it's time to buy new, we've also rounded up our top three latex bed toppers to buy ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

5 signs you should be sleeping on a latex mattress topper, not memory foam

1. You're waking up with lower back pain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The majority of this year's best mattress toppers are designed to add softness to a firm bed, meaning they tend to have a soft or medium firmness rating. This is fine for those who need extra cushioning, such as side sleepers, but some can be too soft and unsupportive for back, front, and plus-sized sleepers.

If the plush memory foam does not support your hips properly or keep them in line with your spine, this can lead to lower back pain. Latex mattress toppers tend to be denser and firmer than memory foam topper, so are better suited for those with aches and pains in the back.

2. You're finding it hard to move around

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best memory foam mattress toppers are great for motion isolation, as the foam is slow-moving and cushioning. However, this means it isn't the most responsive surface, which can make it difficult to change positions on. In fact, some people see the classic "hug" of memory foam to be stifling and immobilizing. Latex, on the other hand, doesn't have that sink-in feel, which is much better for restless or combination sleepers.

3. Your bed topper is already starting to sag

How long mattress toppers last depends on the material they are made from. Memory foam mattress toppers need to be changed regularly, every two to five years. Latex mattress toppers, meanwhile, have a much longer lifespan of five to 15 years.

If your topper is already starting to sag despite only being purchased two years ago, then it's probably time to buy a mattress topper that uses more durable materials such as latex.

4. You're overheating at night

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a hot sleeper and find yourself waking up at night in a sweat, it's likely that your memory foam topper is to blame (or at least, isn't helping). Memory foam's body-cradling properties also means it's prone to trap heat, causing hot sleepers to feel even hotter.

While you could look for some of the best cooling mattresses, a latex mattress topper is much cheaper and can provide some much needed breathability. Latex has a porous structure, meaning that it's naturally ventilating and cooling, so it's a great option for those who overheat at night or live in a hot climate.

5. You're allergies are flaring up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While memory foam is naturally dust-mite resistant, it doesn't mean it's antimicrobrial and resistant to other allergens. Unfortunately, if not aired properly, a memory foam topper can begin to grow mold.

On the other hand, latex is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, clean, and sustainable. A latex mattress topper can provide an allergy-free, natural sleep surface perfect for those who want a clean, green sleep.

The best latex mattress toppers to buy now

1. Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: was from $150 | $99 at Turmerry

With lots of customizable firmness options, this is a great natural bed topper for adding both firmness or softness to a mattress. You can currently save around 20% on this sustainable topper, with a queen size discounted to $193 down from $239. While that may seem expensive at first, this topper uses eco-friendly natural latex, which is a high-quality, durable material and you'll get a warranty of up to 5 years, too. Plus, there's free shipping.

2. Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper: from $499 at Naturepedic

The Adagio is a premium, 2" mattress topper that's only available to buy directly from Naturepedic. It's expensive, but the Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper review loved the plush pressure relief for side sleeping. There's currently no deal on this bed topper right now, but last Earth month there was a coupon that knocked 15% off the MSRP, bringing a queen size from $749 to $636. You'll have to wait an see whether there'll be a new deal for Memorial Day this month. It comes with free shipping, a 100-night trial, and a 10-year limited warranty.