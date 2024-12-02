My favorite walkie-talkies for hiking are 20% off for Cyber Monday, over

When I was a kid, I thought walkie-talkies were the coolest thing in the world. Grant it, this was in an era before ubiquitous cell phones, so battery-powered communication devices were pretty novel. As an adult, I still think walkie-talkies are pretty dang sweet, especially Rocky Talkie Mountain Radios.

Ultimately, if you’re going to spend your hard-earned dough this Cyber Monday, why not use it to support a small business? Rocky Talkie is a small Colorado-based walkie-talkie company specializing in radios for folks like me who love the great outdoors. And the palm-sized Mountain Radio is the brand’s most popular option.

Rocky Talkie Mountain Radios: was $110 now $88 at rockytalkie.com Rocky Talkie Mountain Radios are the ultimate communication device for outdoor adventure seekers, especially hikers, skiers, snowboarders, climbers, mountain bikers, snowshoers… I think you get the point. Durable, waterproof, long-lasting, easy-to-use and with solid range, they make staying in contact with your buddies all sorts of fun.

Virtually never on sale, you can save 20% on Mountain Radios right now. That brings the price down to just $88 a handset. But what makes them so special?

Aside from their admittedly cute design, these bad boys are IP56-rated for waterproofing and feature a shatterproof LED screen, a thermoplastic case for added drop protection, a built-in carabiner clip for easy attachments and up to four days of battery life in conditions as cold as -21 degrees Fahrenheit.

Super-simple to use with 128 channels, they also don’t require a license to operate (like the brand’s other model). With a weight of just six ounces, they don't add much bulk to your kit, either, especially when attached to a backpack strap.

In mountain conditions, these radios provide a maximum range of roughly five miles, which should be enough to stay in contact with your buddies at the ski resort. That said, on flatter terrain, they can transmit over 35 miles.

Backed by a two-year warranty and thousands of positive reviews, including from yours truly, the Rocky Talkie Mountain Radios make a great gift for folks who love the outdoors. Just remember to buy two!