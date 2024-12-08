I drove the Polestar 2 EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons

Established car makers have it easy — they have the reputation that consumers look for. That's why when it comes to the best electric cars, you'll find a lot of options from car makers who've been around for a while. The Polestar 2 is a 5-door liftback that’s looking to steal some of the attention from more established brands in the EV space, thanks particularly to its minimalist design aesthetics.

I drove a 2024 Polestar 2 for a week and it’s one of the few all-electric sedans I’ve been able to test this year. Considering how the brand isn’t etched into the minds of consumers, Polestar really needs to distinguish itself in such a way to leave a lasting impression. However, the Polestar 2 could be at a disadvantage right from the onset with its $64,800 starting price — which pits it against other luxury EVs I’ve tested like the Lucid Air Pure and BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe.

It certainly is going to take a lot, but there are a few surprises that I’ve uncovered that could make the Polestar 2 a contender.

2024 Polestar 2: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Polestar 2: Specifications Battery 82 kWh Motor 350 kW long range dual motor Range 254 miles Horsepower 476 hp Wheels 20-inches MSRP $64,800

2024 Polestar 2: Testing summary

I drove the 2024 Polestar 2 for a total of 232 miles during my week’s worth of driving, reaching an average efficiency of 2.94 mi/kWh. From my experience, this is pretty average in terms of efficiency, as only a handful of EVs I’ve tested got around 4 mi/kWh — like the Lexus RZ450e and Chevrolet Equinox EV.

What I really like about the driving performance of the Polestar 2 is that it makes it easy for first time EV drivers with its tight steering and excellent acceleration. You can even disable its regenerative braking to make it feel like you’re driving an ordinary car, but I recommend switching it to the low setting to get a feel of how most EVs drive. Most EVs I’ve driven can sometimes feel overwhelming to start driving, but not the Polestar 2 thanks to how it feels and handles like a standard gas-powered sedan.

In terms of charging, I’m really satisfied by the Polestar 2's Level 1 charging performance at home with a standard 120V outlet. Roughly 30 miles of range was added back to the Polestar 2 in 9 hours and 10 minutes of charging overnight, which comes out to a rate of 3.27 mi/hour. That’s pretty good in my opinion, but you’ll want to install a Level 2 charger to optimize charging.

232 miles driven in total

Averaged 2.94 mi/kWh in total

30 miles of range added back in 9.16 hours with Level 1 charging

Went from 81% to 94% charge level in that time

3.27 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2024 Polestar 2: What I Like

Minimalist, clean looking interior

Setting itself apart from a lot of the EVs I’ve tested this year, the 2024 Polestar 2 sports a minimalist aesthetic with its interior space. I think there are some odd design choices, such as how the air vents are positioned on the top of the dashboard closer to the windshield, but the overall minimalist look makes the Polestar 2 unique.

For example, there are barely any physical buttons found throughout the dashboard. And a panoramic moonroof adds to the charm of driving this EV.

Stylish frameless side mirrors with sensors

Continuing its theme of a minimal design, the Polestar 2 offers frameless side mirrors — a look I love. They look shrunken down over conventional side mirrors because the casing is miniaturized in a way to reduce the bezel around the mirror. It’s slick and definitely adds to the futuristic look of the vehicle, but I also love how it leverages the neat-looking blind spot sensor light that’s embedded in the mirror, just like the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Easy to drive for anyone

As I’ve briefly detailed, part of the Polestar 2's appeal is in how easy it is to drive — including for those who are new to driving an EV.

Thanks to its tight steering, wide turning radius, and responsive performance, the 2024 Polestar 2 is a breeze to drive. Its 476 hp performance delivers impressive acceleration, while the tight steering gives me confidence that I’m always in control of the vehicle even through tight curves and corners.

Excellent smart cruise control

I always make sure to try out the smart cruise control systems in every vehicle I test drive, since it’s a feature I’ve come to rely on for long-distance driving. The Polestar 2’s experience is similar to the vast majority of smart cruise control systems on the market, by maintaining its speed while applying the appropriate amount of braking and acceleration. With the latter, I appreciate that it’s not always trying to reach cruise speed right away — which is good for inclines because it slowly builds up to it.

Great Harman Kardon sound system

Thanks to the outstanding sound performance from the Polestar 2's Harman Kardon Premium Sound, I enjoy how it almost feels like a surround sound experience while driving. This all helps to dampen the ambient sounds outside while driving at faster speeds on the highway, since the Polestar 2 can sometimes be loud.

I played M83’s "Starwaves" from the Oblivion soundtrack and it made me feel like I was at a live performance, as if the music was all around me.

2024 Polestar 2: What I Don't Like

Minimal storage space

Another startling surprise for me driving the Polestar 2 for a week is how it has minimal storage space inside. Even though I like how the trunk has a tiny-sized nook to store its Level 1 charger, the inside has very little space. In fact, there’s only one visible cupholder in the front — with a second one accessible once you flip over the middle armrest.

I’m used to having a lot more storage compartments, especially in between the front seats. However, I will say that there’s ample trunk space in the back that I used to stow my JackRabbit OG2 ebike.

It’s pricey with less range

I love a good-looking EV, and the Polestar 2 lives up to that billing with its peculiar aesthetics. But it can’t take away from the fact that this EV is pricey with a starting cost of $64,800. And it doesn’t help the Polestar 2 has a short range of 254 miles.

This turns out to be less than the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe that costs $70,700, and nowhere close to the 420 miles of range that the Lucid Air Pure gets. What’s even more surprising is that the Lucid Air Pure costs $69,900 and has a comparably sized 84 kWh battery.

2024 Polestar 2: Bottom line

I really like a lot of things about the Polestar 2. It drives very smoothly, offers good Level 1 charging, and has one of the cleanest aesthetics I’ve come across this year . But it all comes at a price that makes this EV tougher to recommend over other options. I had at least a couple of instances when people took notice of the car and asked me what it was because it looked cool.

However, the Polestar 2's short range and high cost doesn’t make it as compelling as the full-sized sedan offering with the Lucid Air Pure, which I have to point out again has a much more spacious cabin space and longer range of 419 miles.