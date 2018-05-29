Vizio's Excellent 4K Smart TV Is Now Just $398

These days it's easy to find good, sub-$500 4K TVs. But most of those sets are typically in the 40- to 49-inch range. That's precisely what makes this 55-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV (E55-E1/E2) such an excellent value.

Normally priced at $499.99, Walmart is offering this TV for just $398. That's not only $101 under Vizio's price, but it also undercuts B&H Photo Video's price by $60.

Vizio's E-series line is designed to provide the most bang for your buck. It comes with built-in 802.11ac and Chromecast support, so you can stream Chromecast-enabled apps straight from your phone to your TV.

The 4K display also incorporates Vizio's XLED technology, which is Vizio's name for full-array local dimming. This increases the contrast of the TV and allows for those deep, inky blacks traditionally found on higher-priced sets.

Other features include support for Vizio's SmartCast TV HDR10 content.

The one trade-off is there's no built-in tuner, so you'll need a separate tuner if you plan on attaching an antenna to your TV. (Alternatively, you can get content from a cable/satellite box or via Wi-Fi).

Walmart's sale won't last forever, so whether you're shopping for yourself or any early Father's Day gift, this TV is unlikely to get much cheaper.