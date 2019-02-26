TCL's Excellent 5-Series 4K TVs Are $550 Off

Whether you're watching this weekend's Oscar winning movies or streaming Netflix's latest hits, now is a great time to upgrade your TV and today's sale is making it cheaper than ever.

Currently, Walmart has the Editor's Choice TCL's 5-Series on sale with prices starting at $299.99. Discounts range from $200 to $550 off.

The deals include:

If you're not familiar with TCL, the manufacturer is the new king of value-driven TVs. TCL's 5-Series, in particular, offer premium features like HDR10 and Dolby Vision support while keeping costs low. More importantly, they offer excellent picture quality.

In our lab, the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV impressed us with its great color reproduction and accuracy. Watching scenes from Spider-Man: Homecoming, the color quality, sharp detail, and Dolby Vision HDR support made for a great viewing experience. Fast action scenes also looked great for a 60Hz display.

TCL's sale is valid through March. The same TCL sale is also available via Amazon.