The Best Nest-Compatible Products That Will Make Your Home Smarter

Sleep Number SleepIQ

Who doesn't want a smart bed? The Sleep Number SleepIQ bed constantly analyzes your sleep quality, the ambient temperature and other settings to optimize your sleep quality. Each day, you can see the trends that will show you what the environment was like when you got the best sleep so you can replicate it as often as possible. Chief among those features is a temperature trend that gives you insight into the perfect temperature for sleeping soundly. The bed doesn't automatically change the Nest temperature setting, however, so you'll need to do that on your own. Smart Sleep Number beds can cost several thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the bed.