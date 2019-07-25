The Best Nest-Compatible Products That Will Make Your Home Smarter
What Works with Nest
Although it started with a smart thermostat, Nest's smart home product offerings have grown to include a smoke detector, indoor and outdoor security cameras, a doorbell, a lock and an alarm system. And while they're all great products on their own, they can be linked to other smart home devices to further enhance their functionality. For example, you can link the Nest Protect smoke detector to turn on your Philips Hue lights in the event of an emergency, or have your Nest Learning Thermostat switch to Home mode when you unlock your August Smart Lock. Google is phasing out the Works with Nest program starting August 31; while current interactions will continue to work, no new ones will be added. Google is working to replicate all of this functionality through Google Assistant, but it will take some time.Here are some of the best Nest-compatible products. Make sure you check out all of our top picks for smart speakers, lights, locks, and more on our best smart-home gadgets page.
Google Home
Considering Google owns Nest, it's perhaps no surprise that the company's smart speaker, Google Home (as well as the Google Home Mini,Google Home Max, Google Home Hub and third-party Google-Assistant devices such as the Lenovo Smart Display) also works with the smart thermostat. With Google Home, users can activate the device's virtual personal assistant, Google Assistant, and with a voice command, request an adjustment to the Nest's temperature setting. Google Home also can be used to handle other thermostat settings, but changing the temperature is really its chief feature. Google Home is available for $129.
Belkin WeMo
Belkin's WeMo products, such as the WeMo Mini smart plug, can be programmed to turn off when the Nest Thermostat enters Away mode, for example. We also like this plug for its slim profile, letting you fit two per outlet.
Chromecast
If you have a Nest security camera, you can stream its footage to your TV using a Chromecast (and a Google Home) or a TV with Chromecast built in. Once you've paired your Chromecast to your camera, you can say "Hey, Google, what's on my camera?" or "Okay, Google, play my camera on my living room TV." Google's third-generation Chromecast is an attractive dongle that's very easy to use. Best of all, you don't even need a remote -- everything is controlled from your phone.
Philips Hue
Philips Hue smart lights work with a range of Nest products, including the Nest Protect smoke detector and the Nest Cam. However, for thermostat users, Philips Hue can determine when the home is set to "Away" mode on the thermostat. Once it does, Philips Hue will automatically change the lights. Walking back into the house and returning from Away mode will trigger the Philips Hue to turn the lights back to their previous settings. The expandable Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit currently goes for $112.99.
August Doorbell Camera and Smart Lock Pro
We like August's devices because of their ease of use, robust features, and compatibility with a host of smart home systems. Aside from Nest, August's lock and doorbell cam will work with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT and Wink.
Kasa Smart Bulbs
TP Link's Kasa lineup includes a number of smart bulbs that work with Nest, such as the Dimmable, Tunable, and Multicolor smart bulbs. From the Kasa app, you can schedule your lights to turn on and off, dim, or change color whenever your Nest products switch between Home and Away mode. The bulbs themselves are great, affordable products that are easy to control and come packed with useful features. However, Kasa's app isn't quite as robust as some others, such as Philips Hue's. The Kasa lineup features s a number of excellent nest-compatible products including a smart Wi-Fi power strip.
Cori HD Security Camera
At just $59, Momentum's Cori HD is one of the best-value security cameras you can buy. It's got an easy setup process with a simple, easy-to-navigate app, and delivers bright video with decent facial details. You can control a Nest thermostat with the Momentum app, and more advanced integrations between Cori and the Nest platform are to come.
Amazon Echo
Like Google Home, Amazon's Echo smart home devices, including the original Echo, Echo Dot,Echo Spot, Echo Plus, Echo Input, Echo Sub and Echo Show, are designed to work with Nest. Via the Echo's virtual assistant, Alexa, you can give voice commands such as, "Alexa, set my living room temperature to 69 degrees." As long as the Echo and Nest are linked, Alexa will relay the command to the Nest thermostat, and it will respond accordingly.
Hubitat Elevation
The Hubitat Elevation is one of our favorite smart-home hubs for Alexa enthusiasts. It lets you create sophisticated automations and rules for a number of your smart-home devices, including Nest thermostats, smoke detectors and cameras. For example, you can set your Nest thermostat to a certain temperature if there are a certain number of people home and it's between certain times of day.
Logitech Harmony Remote
Logitech's Harmony Elite and other Harmony remotes work well with the Nest thermostat. Once the remotes are linked to Nest, you can tap around the remote's touch screen on the Harmony Elite and quickly change the temperature in your house or apartment. From the remote, you'll also be able to switch from heat to cooling or turn off the system. Oh, and the remote can also be used to change the channel and all that other good stuff.
Nokia Sleep
The $95 Nokia Sleep is a 25-inch fabric pad that slips under your mattress and monitors your sleep duration, sleep cycles, heart rate, snoring duration and overall sleep quality. And once you link your Nokia Sleep to your Nest Thermostat, the latter can adjust the temperature of the room based on whether or not you’re in bed.
Misfit
Wearables maker Misfit offers several devices that work with the Nest, including the Shine 2 and Ray activity trackers. When you wear one of the devices and connect it with Nest, it can automatically change your thermostat's setting from Home to Away based on where you are and what you're doing. Because some Misfit devices can also track sleep, they can determine when you're sleeping and adjust the thermostat's temperature to aid your sleep quality.
Kevo Smart Lock
The Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock is designed to deliver more personalization while you're using Nest. Because it's a smart lock, Kevo can recognize whose key is used to enter your house. Upon doing so, it tells Nest who's home and adjusts the temperature based on that person's wishes. Locking the door with Kevo also signals that you're leaving, so it turns your Nest to Away mode. When you come back and open your day via Kevo, Nest reverts to Home mode.
Lifx
Lifx's smart bulbs, including the Lifx Mini and the Lifx Wi-Fi Bulb, are compatible with Nest's cameras, thermostats, and smoke alarm. For example, when the Nest Cam IQ notices you're not home, your Lifx bulbs can turn on and off to deter burglars. Lifx bulbs can also turn on when the the camera spots someone arriving. And when the Nest Protect senses smoke or carbon monoxide, colored bulbs like the Lifx Mini Color can flash red to warn you.
Nest Hello
Nest has entered the video doorbell market with the Nest Hello. This hardwired device has a sharp camera with HDR, so it should be able to get good videos even in bright or dark lighting conditions. The Nest Hello can also recognize individual faces, and send you specific alerts for each person. It also integrates with Google Home, which can announce when someone arrives.
Lutron Caseta Smart Plugs
Lutron's Caseta smart plugs are on the pricey side, but unlike most have built-in dimming controls, and come with remotes which also let you turn off and on whatever's connected to them. When integrated with Nest, you can set whatever's plugged into the plugs turn on automatically when, say, the Nest Cam detects motion. Nest is also compatible with the rest of the Lutron Caseta line, which includes smart wall switches and window shades.
Thessa for Apple Watch
Deviate's Thessa app allows you to control your home's temperature from the Apple Watch. After you install the app, Thessa will place Nest thermostat controls on your Apple Watch. You'll be able to use Thessa to turn temperatures up or down and switch between Home and Away modes. The app is also available on the iPhone, if you don't like the idea of using Nest's own app.
Ooma Home Security Starter Kit
Ooma's home security system is inexpensive and easy to use -- no professional installation required. The kit comes with a hub, a motion sensor, a door/window sensor, and a water sensor. The hub (called the Telo) delivers friendly voice prompts every time a motion sensor detects movement. You can also use it for landline telephone calls. Ooma's smartphone app allows you to monitor the system, and designate emergency contacts to be alerted if something's going on. The system can forward calls from your Telo hub to your smartphone if your Nest Learning Thermostat detects you're out of the house, and Ooma can also call you if your Nest Protect smoke detector senses smoke.
iHome ISP6X
If Lutron's smart plugs are too expensive for your budget, consider the iHome ISP6X, which typically costs about $30. While there's no dimming feature, you can connect most lamps and smaller appliances to this plug, and have it turn on and off at scheduled times.
Sleep Number SleepIQ
Who doesn't want a smart bed? The Sleep Number SleepIQ bed constantly analyzes your sleep quality, the ambient temperature and other settings to optimize your sleep quality. Each day, you can see the trends that will show you what the environment was like when you got the best sleep so you can replicate it as often as possible. Chief among those features is a temperature trend that gives you insight into the perfect temperature for sleeping soundly. The bed doesn't automatically change the Nest temperature setting, however, so you'll need to do that on your own. Smart Sleep Number beds can cost several thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the bed.
Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug-In Outlet
Leviton's Decora smart plug is a no-hub, no-nonsense smart device that works with Nest as well as Alexa, IFTTT and Google Assistant. You can schedule it to turn on at sunrise or sunset, and an Away Mode turns it on and off at random intervals to deter burglars. In the Decora app, you can adjust fade rates and brightness levels of connected lights. It's equipped to power up to 3/4 horsepower motors, 5-amp LED or 1500W incandescent bulbs. Most importantly, you can set any Nest product to trigger this plug on or off, or into Away Mode (for example, the bulb can blink when the Nest Protect alarm goes off).
Caavo Control Center
Caavo Control is a handy universal remote that allows you to control all of your entertainment devices with one easy interface. For example, if you have an Apple TV, a Fire TV stick and a cable box, you can plug them all into your Caavo, and you'll be able to easily swap between them on your TV screen. Caavo can send a notification to your TV whenever your Nest Cam detects motion.
Abode Iota
The Abode Iota is an easy and affordable DIY home security system. It packs in a 93-decible siren, built-in Zigbee and Z-wave smart-home radios, a motion sensor, a two-way microphone, speaker, six-hour backup battery and 1080p camera. It also comes with a miniature entry sensor and a keychain remote; you can purchase additional mini entry sensors for $29 each.
