Most Anticipated Steam Boxes

Introduction

The Steam Boxes are rising. Valve has pulled back the curtain on 14 new devices that will run the company’s Linux-based gaming platform. SteamOS promises to deliver the power of PC gaming in the compact design of a game console. In addition to souped-up graphics, Steam Boxes will also ship with Steam’s innovative controller that uses a pair of touchpads instead of the typical dual analog sticks. Although Valve has yet to release the details on its own Steam Box, we have all the juicy details on the ones that have been announced thus far.