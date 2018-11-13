Every Stan Lee Cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Legendary Marvel character creator Stan Lee has passed away at age 95, leaving behind a legacy of characters and stories that audiences still enjoy in comic books and on the big screen. But while Lee is known for bringing icons like Spider-Man and the X-Men to life, he's perhaps just as famous for being the adorable older man making a cameo in every Marvel Studios movie. To celebrate Lee's legacy, here are all of his guest appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past decade. Excelsior!
Iron Man (2008)
"The Man" himself met his creation in this film in which Lee gets mistaken for another iconic silver fox, Hugh Hefner. — Henry T. Casey
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
In one of his first MCU cameos, Lee has the misfortune of getting poisoned by a bottle of soda that's been infected with the Hulk's blood. — Mike Andronico
Iron Man 2 (2010)
The running joke of Lee getting mistaken for other famous elderly men — when he's impossible to miss in any cameo — continued as he gets mistaken here for broadcaster Larry King. — Henry T. Casey
Thor (2011)
When Thor's hammer lands in New Mexico, a group of excited locals gather to try and pick it up — and the crowd includes Lee, who tries (and fails) to unearth the weapon using his pickup truck. — Mike Andronico
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
In the first Captain America film, Lee plays an Army general who exclaims, "I thought he'd be taller," upon seeing a man he's mistaken for Captain America. — Mike Andronico
The Avengers (2012)
Lee plays a New Yorker being interviewed after the Avengers' climactic battle for Manhattan, cheekily delivering the line, "Superheroes, in New York? Give me a break!" — Mike Andronico
Iron Man 3 (2013)
In one of several cameos that paint Smilin' Stan as a bit of a ladies' man, Lee appears as a beauty pageant judge in Iron Man 3. — Mike Andronico
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
After scientist Erik Selvig explains the concept of multiple worlds to a group of mental patients (using two shoes, of course), he's met with silence. That is, until Lee says, "Can I have my shoe back?" — Mike Andronico
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Ready to take the fight to Hydra old-school style, Captain America decides to steal back his original costume from its exhibit in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. This is much to the chagrin of Lee's museum security guard, who exclaims, "I am so fired!" upon discovering the heist. — Mike Andronico
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
How do you make the bizarre alien world of Xandar more relatable for earthbound audiences? Show that even in this faraway galaxy, Lee (though he's not going by that name) is still a highly popular dude. — Henry T. Casey
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
During a party at Avengers Tower, Lee plays a World War II vet who thinks he can drink Thor under the table. He cannot. — Mike Andronico
Ant-Man (2015)
Lee plays a bartender during Luis' famously hilarious, rambling flashback sequence, which is really just an excuse for the legendary writer to mouth the words, "Crazy, stupid fine!" — Mike Andronico
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
In one of his funniest cameos, Lee plays a FedEx delivery driver who mistakenly calls Iron Man "Tony Stank" upon dropping off a package. That package, of course, contains the cellphone that Steve Rogers sent to Tony so that Stark could reach the captain while he's on the run. — Mike Andronico
Doctor Strange (2016)
While Doctor Strange and Kaecilius engage in a reality-bending battle in Manhattan, an oblivious Lee is calmly reading "The Doors of Perception" as he rides a bus amidst the chaos. — Mike Andronico
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
In perhaps his best and most important cameo, Lee plays a humanoid informant to the Watchers, a group of aliens who keep tabs on the entire galaxy. Here, Lee recounts his adventures in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, revealing that the Lee we see in all the Marvel films is actually a shape-shifting alien spying on the human race. — Mike Andronico
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
In a quick but fun cameo, Lee plays a local neighbor who yells, "Don't make me come down there, you punk!" after Spider-Man accidentally sets off a car alarm. — Mike Andronico
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
That sweet, short 'do that Thor rocks in Ragnarok? It comes courtesy of Lee (and some very big scissors) during Thor's captivity on Sakaar — much to the horror of the God of Thunder. — Mike Andronico
Black Panther (2018)
Black Panther's casino scene is one of the most fun and action-packed sequences in the whole movie, and it's made even better by Lee's short appearance as a hustler who steals a few chips. — Mike Andronico
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
In Infinity War, Lee plays a bus driver taking Peter Parker and friends on a school trip just as Thanos' Black Order descends on New York City via a giant spaceship."What's the matter with you kids — you've never seen a spaceship before?" says Stan as the kids all freak out. — Mike Andronico
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Lee plays a man who gets his car shrunken just as he's about to enter it during the climactic San Francisco car-chase battle in Ant-Man and the Wasp. While it was actually a Pym particles disk that did the downsizing, Lee chalks it up to being a hallucination caused by his, er, more recreational years in the '60s. — Mike Andronico
