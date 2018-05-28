The Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies We Want Next
What We Want After Avengers 4
Once the credits roll on the untitled fourth Avengers film, the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely be changed forever, in irreversible ways that Infinity Stones can't fix. But Marvel has barely told us anything about the forthcoming films of the MCU. So we've picked up our pens and looked inside the histories of Marvel's existing characters, to see what stories need to be told. From an iron woman to the best dog ever, and the team-up film we've been waiting for since the first Avengers film, here are the MCU movies we'd pay money for right now.
Ms. Marvel
MCU exec Kevin Feige has already stated that there are plans to bring the latest Ms. Marvel — Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim superhero — to the silver screen, but let's make one thing clear: Kamala, who fights crime as Ms. Marvel, deserves her own movie. And I'll do Marvel's casting work: Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) has the comedic timing and acting chops to nail this role. Her performance as Kayla was so funny that audiences kept their eyes locked on the screen for her every word. — Henry T. Casey
Shuri: The Iron Woman
Considering Robert Downey Jr. has spent a significant amount of time in the role, I've got a hunch that Tony Stark may take a backseat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once the fourth Avengers movie is over. No matter if he dies or gets out of active duty to start a family with Pepper Potts, I think the Iron Man suit is in need of a warm body, and nobody's better suited for the job than Shuri, the smartest person in Wakanda. I can explain why this change of guard is a perfect fit in two words: vibranium armor. — Henry T. Casey
Howard the Duck
The first Howard the Duck movie was panned by fans and critics alike. But Howard deserves a second chance, especially now that actor/writer/voice artist Seth Green is playing our fine, feathered friend. Throughout the course of his comic run, Howard has fought alongside the MCU's A-listers, including Spider-Man and Iron Man. C'mon, who doesn't want to see Howard trade wisecracks with Spidey? — Sherri L. Smith
Hawkeye and Black Widow
The two non-superpowered Avengers have yet to get their own solo movies to shine in, so why not let them do it together? A Hawkeye-Black Widow team-up film could explore the pair's pre-Avengers history (what exactly did happen in Budapest?), and is ripe for the type of buddy cop humor that Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) have already exhibited in their previous films together. Bonus points if they manage to sneak in Pizza Dog. — Mike Andronico
Cosmo the Spacedog
This one's a bit tongue-in-cheek, but if Marvel could make an Ant-Man movie work, why couldn't the studio pull off a film about a talking intergalactic dog? Cosmo the Spacedog has been relegated to cute cameos in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but in the comics, he's actually the fierce security chief of the space station Knowhere who communicates telepathically in a Russian accent (yes, we're serious). A Cosmo film could be as kid-friendly as Air Bud or as irreverent as Deadpool; either way, it would be a fun way to expand the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Mike Andronico
Bucky Barnes: Captain America
Let's be honest: This is the movie we've wanted to see ever since Bucky Barnes entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's a comic book precedent for Bucky taking over the Captain America mantle after the death of Steve Rogers, and considering that Chris Evans' Marvel contract is over after Avengers 4, we wouldn't be surprised to see the OG Cap bite the bullet. Nearly all of Bucky's movies to date have shown him holding the Cap shield at some point, and Sebastian Stan is still signed on to do plenty more Marvel films. This move would not only bring a unique darkness to the Captain America character but also simply makes too much sense not to happen. — Mike Andronico
The Ravagers
Now that the Guardians of the Galaxy 2.0 have been effectively dusted by Thanos, it's time to check out the originals. It'd be awesome to see the old school heroes, led by Stakar of the Ravagers, take their turn in the spotlight and get into some anti-hero shenanigans in the name of their fallen compatriot Yondu. And I don't know about you, but I definitely want to see Sylvester Stallone and Michelle Yeoh turn into Starhawk. — Sherri L. Smith
Spider-Man and The Defenders
We were all thinking it after Infinity War: Where's Daredevil? Luke Cage? Jessica Jones? Mike Andronico: Iron Fist? (Actually, he can stay wherever he is) They'd all be more useful than Star-Lord was; that's for sure. But seriously, the perfect way to introduce these characters is for them to meet one of the Avengers. And who better to meet than your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? I mean, he's literally blocks away from the Defenders. Just imagine bringing your favorite Netflix heroes to the big screen with an actual budget. It's already kind of odd that they haven't run into each other already, especially considering Spider-Man has close relationships with them in the comics. — Rami Tabari
Black Panther vs. Namor: The Sub-Mariner
One is the ruler of an advanced technological civilization hidden in Africa. The other is the ruler of an advanced technological civilization hidden under the sea in Atlantis. Both are very used to getting what they want. In the comics, Namor, the Sub-Mariner, leads Atlantis in an attack on Wakanda that killed millions. The two rulers fought in an epic battle that's just screaming to be brought to the silver screen. Plus, this would be a great way to finally introduce Storm into the MCU. — Sherri L. Smith
X-Men and Fantastic Four: The Dark Phoenix
The X-Men have always been ill-equipped to stop Jean Grey once she goes full-Phoenix, so this would be a prime opportunity to reintroduce the Richards family to the silver screen. This gives Michael B. Jordan a chance to return to the MCU — rest in power, Killmonger — as Johnny Storm, but I'd be fine with Marvel recasting the rest of the foursome. Yes, I know the Dark Phoenix movie is already in the works, so the odds of this movie happening are slimmer than Reed Richards. But I hope this mash-up is simply the best-kept secret in Hollywood. — Henry T. Casey
Galactus
How do you follow the mad titan Thanos? With the eater of worlds himself, Galactus. If it's too late to bring the Fantastic Four into the fold in the next X-Men movie, this would be a perfect place to introduce them, to stop the cosmic entity from inhaling Earth. I can't tell if this movie should be serious or campy, but I'd pay good money to watch Kelsey Grammer don the giant purple outfit. — Henry T. Casey
