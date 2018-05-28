The Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies We Want Next

Spider-Man and The Defenders

We were all thinking it after Infinity War: Where's Daredevil? Luke Cage? Jessica Jones? Mike Andronico: Iron Fist? (Actually, he can stay wherever he is) They'd all be more useful than Star-Lord was; that's for sure. But seriously, the perfect way to introduce these characters is for them to meet one of the Avengers. And who better to meet than your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? I mean, he's literally blocks away from the Defenders. Just imagine bringing your favorite Netflix heroes to the big screen with an actual budget. It's already kind of odd that they haven't run into each other already, especially considering Spider-Man has close relationships with them in the comics. — Rami Tabari

Credit: Netflix, Marvel Studios