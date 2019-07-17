Best Cheap TVs 2019 (under $250): What to Buy, What to Avoid

Best Cheap TVs 2019 (Under $250)

A new TV doesn't have to break the bank, and a second TV doesn't have to be an expensive luxury. While the latest TVs often boast impressive features like 4K resolution and high-dynamic range support, the best cheap TVs will handle your favorite shows, streaming devices and gaming consoles, all priced for $250 or less.

You may not get all of the fancy features for that low price, but you may get more than expected. Most budget TVs still offer connected features, like streaming through Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, casting media and apps from your smartphone, and offering HD picture quality.

We test budget-friendly TVs throughout the year, comparing the performance and functions of some of the most affordable sets on the market. Ranging from 24 inches up to 50 inches, we lab test every low-cost TV just like the more premium sets on the market, and rank them to help you find the best bargain TVs available. Here are the best cheap TVs right now.