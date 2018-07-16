Huh? Microsoft Could Be Making an Android Phone

Microsoft could have a surprising plan ahead for a new smartphone — if what one employee says is accurate.



(Image credit: Microsoft)



In a series of messages with a customer service agent, Windows Latest learned that Microsoft might be working on what the agent calls "a new line of phones." In a chat conversation with the agent, who asked not to be identified, Windows Latest pressed the person on when new Lumia phones would be available. They balked at saying exactly when, but revealed that the devices would run on Android.

"Our Windows phone engineers are focusing on releasing a new model," the person said, according to Windows Latest. The agent went on to say that the "new edition for Microsoft phones" would "for sure" run on Android.

Windows Latest revealed that they would report on the comment and asked the person if they were "sure." The agent responded confirming the Android feature and added that Microsoft is "not posting any official updates yet so we need to wait for the progress."

Microsoft has lost its way in the smartphone business, due in no small part to failing to respond effectively to Apple's iPhone. The company has since tried to catch up with Lumia and other devices and has even relied on Nokia to fill in the gaps. That strategy also failed.

Microsoft is said to be working on a foldable smartphone that would come with dual screens. However, that device, codenamed Andromeda, is said to be a Windows-based handset that would come with Surface branding.



It's unclear why Microsoft, which is in a bitter battle with Google on a variety of fronts, would want to build Android devices with Lumia branding. Indeed, Samsung and to a lesser extent, Google, are the clear leaders in the Android market. All others are far behind. We would take this rumor with a big grain of salt.

It's impossible to say for sure whether the comments made by the customer service agent can be believed. And considering smartphone makers usually keep future plans close to the vest, it's unknown how the customer agent might have learned of a possible Android device. This could very well just be trolling.