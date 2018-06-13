LG's Excellent 55-inch OLED TV Is Now Just $950

The World Cup begins June 14 and if you're still scrambling to find the perfect TV for the next month's worth of games, Walmart may have what you're looking for.

The retailer is offering the refurbished LG 55-inch 4K OLED HDR Smart TV (OLED55B7A) for $949.99. That undercuts LG's, Amazon's, and Best Buy's current sale price for a new model by $547. It also undercuts Amazon's price for a refurb of the same TV by $50.

When purchasing a refurbished TV, we've always recommended looking at models that deliver the biggest price cuts and Walmart's deal is a prime example.

Equally important is the warranty information, and this OLED TV is backed by a 90-day limited warranty. Walmart also states that the TV has been tested and inspected by LG or a third-party supplier to function like new with limited to no signs of wear.

As for the TV itself, the OLED55B7A is one of the best OLED TVs on the market and has previously dropped as low as $1,399. It was originally released in 2017, but it supports Dolby Vision and HLG HDR standards along with Dolby Atmos for better-than-average audio.

If you're wondering who has the lowest price on a new model, that would be Walmart and Amazon, which are both selling the LG OLED55B7A for $1,496.99.