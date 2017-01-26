Watch Out, Galaxy S8: HTC’s Next Phone to Pack Serious Power

Samsung's Galaxy S8 will likely be the only phone to pack the powerful new Snapdragon 835 processor for a while, meaning promising competitors such as the HTC U Ultra will lag behind in terms of sheer speeds. Fortunately for HTC fans, however, the company seems to be planning a second flagship this year that will sport the blazing new chip.

The HTC Bolt. Photo: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide



In an interview with Tbreak, HTC's President of Smartphones and Connected Devices Chialin Chang all but confirmed the existence of a second, more powerful HTC flagship launching this year.

"We want to have a couple of months of leadership before the next flagship CPU comes," said Chang. "But that will be in another period of time - not at MWC. Not for us or any other player. I can tell you that for sure. When the new CPU comes, HTC will have another flagship."

While Chang didn't mention the Snapdragon 835 processor by name, it seems highly likely that that's what the HTC executive is referring to.

HTC U Ultra



The HTC U Ultra might not pack the fastest CPU on the market, but there are still plenty of reasons to get excited about it. HTC's $749 flagship is all about personalization, packing an AI-powered Sense Companion tool that will provide things such as weather, traffic and dining information based on your schedule and daily habits. The phone packs a Snapdragon 821 processor, a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and support for hi-res audio.



Still, the U Ultra has its work cut out for it. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch this April, and could feature a nearly all-screen design, sharp dual-lens cameras and a personal voice assistant dubbed Bixby that could pose a serious threat to Siri and Google Assistant.