How to Live Stream the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold Event

Samsung executives will take to the stage today (Feb. 20) in San Francisco to finally unveil the Galaxy S10. But the real suspense is around how much the company will reveal about the Galaxy Fold.

After all, months and months of S10 rumors and leaks have painted a pretty complete picture about what Samsung's planning for the Galaxy S10.

We're expecting three phones, with an entry-level model joining the standard and plus-sized handsets. You'll get the usual processor upgrade (this time to a Snapdragon 855), improved cameras (including the addition of a third lens on the back of some models), and a new look for the front of the phone with a punch-hole display to squeeze in more screen real estate.

MORE: Galaxy S10E, S10 and S10+ Specs Leak: Here's What to Expect

Still, Samsung could always spring a surprise or two on us, not just with the Galaxy S10's features but with other products that could be announced on Feb. 20. Of course, teaser videos hinting at a folding phone are taking away some of the suspense there, too, especially now that we know what Samsung's going to call its flexible handset.

If you'd like to see whether Samsung has a shock in store on Wednesday, or even if you'd just like to see how correct all the S10 rumors were, here's how to watch this week's Unpacked event, along with some odds on what Samsung might show off.

How to live stream Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung's S10 launch will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in San Francisco. The event gets underway at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Samsung plans to live stream the event from its Unpacked website. Visit the page now, and you'll see the same "The Future Unfolds" teaser trailer that's tipping the company's hand about its foldable phone announcement.

What Samsung could announce



If you end up tuning into this week's Galaxy Unpacked, what are you going to see? Here's a rundown of the likely candidates.

Galaxy S10: Let's get the obvious one out of the way first. Samsung announces the new additions to its Galaxy S lineup this time of year, so this is going to be our first introduction to the Galaxy S10.

(Image credit: All About Samsung)

We're expecting three phones — the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ and 5.8-inch Galaxy S10E. The first two phones are expected to have in-display fingerprint sensors and three rear cameras; the entry-level S10E will go with a flat display and move its fingerprint reader to the side of the phone while offering just two rear cameras. That's all in the name of offering a phone with a lower price tag.

Speaking of price, that's likely to be the biggest reveal about the S10 at the Feb. 20 event. Rumors have the S10E coming in at around the same price as last year's S9, which debuted at $720, while the S10 and S10+ look to have prices in the iPhone XS/XS Max range. A Samsung promotion that lets you reserve your phone order now has already confirmed that the new phones will ship March 8.

Expect more details on a special edition of the Galaxy S10+ that could boost on-board storage to 1TB and offer six cameras — four on back and two up front. That phone's likely to have a later release date than the other S10 models.

As if there was any suspense remaining about the Galaxy S10 announcement, a TV commercial airing in Norway just a day before tomorrow's big event confirmed many of the rumored features.

Chances You'll See It: You'll never make a safer bet.

Galaxy Fold: This also seems like a sure thing, especially in light of Samsung's teaser video hinting at a folding phone for the Feb. 20 event.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's made no secret that a foldable phone is in the works, revealing the Infinity Flex display at its developer conference last November. But the version we saw then was clearly a prototype kept in a boxy case and never leaving the hands of Samsung executives. This week's event could give us a cleaner look at the phone, with more details on what it will cost and what it will be called. (Rumors have floated the idea of the Galaxy X or Galaxy F, though it's likely Samsung has something else in mind.)

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Fold Rumors

Releasing a folding phone at the same time as multiple S10 models could create some confusion, so our guess would be that Samsung will update us on the Galaxy Fold, which is apparently the name of the new device, at least according to leaker Evan Blass. A launch would likely happen sometime later in 2019, though the phone maker could always decide the more devices, the merrier.

Chances You'll See It: Pretty strong.

Galaxy S10 5G: This is the year of 5G networking, and Samsung is already committed to producing a 5G phone for both AT&T and Verizon. That's likely to be a variation of the Galaxy S10, since that phone's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, which can include the X50 5G modem.

MORE: 5G Phones: Every Known Phone and Release Date

Again, the question remains: Just how many phones will Samsung have the time to talk about on Wednesday? Our best guess is that there will be a nod to a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 coming out at some point during the Unpacked event, with the main focus staying on other models. Samsung could also wait until next week's Mobile World Congress to reveal more details about its own 5G plans.

Chances You'll See It: It seems likely.

Galaxy Buds: Apple has its AirPods. Google has its Pixel Buds. So why shouldn't Samsung's next phone get its own set of earbuds. Leaked images have already hinted at Galaxy Buds that look a lot like Samsung's existing Gear IconX earphones. And even Samsung itself is getting into the act, posting an image on its Galaxy Wearables app that included the in-ear wireless headphones.

(Image credit: SamCentralTech)

Chances You'll See It: Seems certain, after that Samsung leak.

Galaxy Watch Active: That leaked image on the Galaxy Wearables app didn't just include the Galaxy Buds. There was a smartwatch there, too, believed to be Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active.

The Galaxy Watch Active is rumored to be a rebranded version of the company's Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch. It would be a fitness-focused version of the Galaxy Watch Samsung released last year. That same report from January that hinted at a rebranded smartwatch also claimed Samsung had a brand new fitness tracker in the works called the Gear Fit.

The timing's certainly right for a new activity-focused smartwatch from Samsung. The Gear Sport has been around since late 2017, giving rival smartwatch makers plenty of time to update their own offerings. The only question is how phone-focused does Samsung want to keep its Unpacked event.

Chances You'll See It: We'd say it's 50-50 at this point.

Galaxy Home: Samsung first teased the Galaxy Home, a Bixby-powered smart speaker, last August when it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9. At the same developer conference where it showed off its foldable phone display, we found out a little bit more about the speaker, save for two conspicuously absent details — a price and a release date. Even now, the Galaxy Home's webpage still carries a lonely "Coming soon" message.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If Samsung's serious about ever rolling out this rival to the Amazon Echo or Google Home speakers, then we had better hear a firm ship date for the Galaxy Home sooner rather than later.

Chances You'll See It: We're beginning to have our doubts.