The Honor 10 Makes the Galaxy S9 Look Boring

If you're on the lookout for something far more interesting — and attractive — than some of today's most popular handsets, the Honor 10 might be right up your alley.



(Image credit: Honor)



Huawei's low-cost Honor brand on Thursday (Apr. 19) unveiled the Honor 10, a flagship handset that comes with one of the most colorful designs we've seen in a long time. In fact, the case has an iridescent finish that creates a colorful backplate of green, purple, and blue. That colorful rear chassis wraps around the front of the device, which has a black bezel all around. The Verge earlier reported on the announcement.

MORE: The Best Android Phones You Can Buy Right Now

Like many other Android flagships of late, the Honor 10 has the notch design popularized by Apple's iPhone X. On the notch, which appears to be smaller than the one you'd find in Apple's smartphone, you'll find a front-facing camera and earpiece. But unlike other smartphones that keep that slim bezel on all sides, the Honor 10 has a thicker bezel at the bottom that houses a physical fingerprint sensor that doubles as your home button.

The screen itself measures 5.84 inches and comes with a 1080p resolution. And unlike Apple's iPhone X, Honor's new smartphone has a USB-C port and a headphone jack.

On the inside, Huawei has bundled the same Kirin 970 processor in the Honor 10 that you'd find in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. You'll find a dual-camera array on the back featuring both 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors. And if you're a fan of sharp selfies, the Honor 10 has a 24-megapixel shooter.

Huawei's Honor brand has quickly become one of the more sought-after among those who want high-end specs but don't want to spend boatloads of cash to get their hands on a new device. And the Honor 10 looks so good that it could put competitors like Samsung and LG on notice.

Still, at least in the U.S., Honor hasn't attracted the kind of attention afforded to Apple, Samsung, and other major vendors. And it's hard to say whether the Honor 10 will be any different.

Honor's upcoming smartphone will hit store shelves in China on April 27 for 2599 yuan for the model featuring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Those who want to bump the storage to 128GB will pay 2999 yuan. There's no word yet on U.S. pricing and availability.