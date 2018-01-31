Google Assistant Will Soon Beat Alexa in One Big Way

If you use Google Assistant, your options to get its attention are pretty limited: either "OK Google," or "Hey Google." But soon you'll be able to call it whatever you want.

9to5Google dug into the latest Google app and found evidence that you'll be able to customize the cue, called a hotword, to get the Assistant's attention.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Based on the new app, it appears that the feature will first come to Google's smartphone apps. That likely makes it a matter of when, not if, the same functionality comes to Google Home.

And while you'll be able to use a custom attention-grabber, it appears that the original cues will still work alongside them, just in case you fall into old habits.

Amazon's Alexa goes by a few names already: Alexa, Echo and Computer. But you can't program your own name. Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana don't have any duplicate options.

Google is making a massive push to keep up with Amazon's Alexa in both features and public knowledge, and adding some new features like this could make more people interested in Assistant.