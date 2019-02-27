Galaxy Note 10 Could One-Up S10 With Another Rear Camera

The Galaxy S10 may have debuted just a week ago, but that’s not stopping the Galaxy Note 10 rumor mill from rumbling.
While preorders are underway for the trio of new S10 models, the Note 10 is expected to arrive later this year. And when the successor to last year’s Note 9 does appear, it’s likely to be carrying an extra camera on its back.
That’s according to Sammobile, which reports that Samsung will opt for a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10. That one-ups the three lenses on the back of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, while the 5G version of the S10 augments those three shooters with a 3D depth sensor.
There’s no info on whether the Note 10’s purported four-lens camera would be any different than the Galaxy S10 5G’s approach, where the 3D sensor joins the ultra-wide, telephoto and main cameras you’ll find on the back of the standard S10 models.
Samsung typically releases a Galaxy Note phone in late summer/early fall that carries the same processor and similar screen and cameras to the Galaxy S phones that came earlier in the year. Where the Note typically stands out is with its professional-style features like an onboard stylus and a larger offering of RAM for app multitasking.
And don’t forget rumors that Samsung has been working on a stylus that will include an optical zoom camera system. It should be exciting see whether that shows up in the next Galaxy Note.