Fortnite Coming to Switch? When to Expect the Big Reveal

The biggest video game on Earth is about to hit the hottest console on the market. That's right: a new report suggests Fortnite is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

According to Kotaku, a leaked E3 showroom planning document lists Fortnight as a Nintendo Switch title. The source of this document is a 4chan thread, where the original image has been taken down.

The caption for the removed image reads "This sh*t blew through to me from a friend whose job is making showroom displays, This shi*t will be announced at E3." The document also shows other unannounced Switch titles (Dragon Ball FighterZ, Killer Queen Black and Overcooked 2), as well as Mario Tennis Aces, Paladins and FIFA 19.

MORE: The Best Nintendo Switch Games for Adults

Fortnite is already available on PC, Xbox, PS4 and iOS, but the Switch's physical controllers should make for a much-better gameplay experience than you get using the touchscreen on an iPhone or iPad.

(Image credit: 4chan/Kotaku)

A "source familiar with Epic Games' plans" confirmed to Kotaku that Fortnite is indeed coming to the Switch. At this point, it's unclear if Nintendo's console will get a complete port or not.

Previously, Microsoft has mentioned it's been working with Nintendo to allow for play between Xbox One and Switch users, but there's no news on if Sony has changed its mind about cross-platform play.

Fortnite coming to the Switch is great news for anyone who owns that console (myself included), and was first rumored when Epic Games' worldwide creative director Donald Mustard expressed interest via a tweet.