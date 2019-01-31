Killer Deal: Get Any Nintendo Labo Kit For Just $39

Best Buy has a surprise for Switch owners who enjoy DIY projects.

For a limited time, the retailer has all of Nintendo's Labo Kits on sale for just $39.99 each. We've seen deals on individual Labo kits before, but this is the first time all three kits are on sale simultaneously. Even better, each kit is at its lowest price ever.





If you like driving games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can score the Labo Toy-Con Vehicle Kit for $39.99. Normally priced at $70, that's $30 off its regular cost and its lowest price to date.

The Vehicle Kit lets you make a car, plane, or submarine using cardboard sheets, grommets, and rubber bands. The process takes about 30 minutes and everything you need to get started is included. It requires less know-how than the Robot Kit and offers the most traditional game feel of the three kits.



However, if you're up for a bigger DIY challenge, the Labo Variety Kit and Robot Kit are also on sale for $39.99, each.

Nintendo's kits won't be on sale for long, so act fast to lock in these prices.