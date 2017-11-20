Animal Crossing Pocket Camp: What You Need To Know

Just because you can carry your Switch anywhere doesn't mean Nintendo's given up on mobile. The company's next game for smartphones, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, is coming out November 22.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The game returns to a world in which you, the player, make friends with a whole bunch of personable animals. This time, though, instead of a town, it's at a camp site. Of course, that's not the only change. Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp:

What is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp?

Based on the Animal Crossing franchise that first showed up in the U.S. on the GameCube, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a free game for iOS and Android. You'll serve as the camp manager where you'll set up amenities, decorate your camp and take part in the fun with fishing, bug collecting and fruit gathering. Of course, you'll also get to make friends with the animals who join your campsite by running errands for them. Nintendo is also promising seasonal events to keep things fresh.

That sounds relaxing.

It is. And previous versions on Nintendo's home and handheld systems have rewarded players for logging on every day, so it seems to make a lot of sense on a phone.

So it's coming out on Android at the same time as iOS?

Yes, day and date. If you're haunted by the months you had to wait for Super Mario Run on Android, know you won't have to do that all over again.

Is it really free?

The game is free to download, but it does offer microtransactions. It's how Nintendo makes money here. The game will give players the option to purchase Leaf Tickets, a premium currency that lets you get new items for your camp faster. Based on what we know so far, Leaf Tickets won't be essential, and rather just a way to speed up your progress. r.

Will my favorite characters from the previous games be there?

Nintendo's list of characters is small right now, but includes some fan favorites like Mabel and Sable, Timmy and Tommy Nook, Isabelle and the gyroids.

What other Nintendo-based smartphone games are there?

This is Nintendo's fourth iOS game, following Miitomo, Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes.