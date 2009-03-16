Man Solicits Nude Pics From Girl on PSN

According to DailyTech, a young Kentucky man is facing charges in Texas after he befriended a young girl online and persuaded her to send him nude photos of herself.



The 24-year old has been accused of convincing an 11-year old girl to send nude pictures of herself to him while the two of them played games online via the PlayStation Network. The girl is said to have sent the pictures and “performed” over a number of weeks for Anthony Scott O'Shea before feeling embarrassed and notifying her parents. O’Shea now faces charges of promotion of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor and sexual performance of a child, reports DailyTech, citing the Houston Chronicle.



The report says that O’Shea admitted to both receiving the images and pressuring the child for more pictures. The authorities say he had also shared the material with other people and in interviews, the girl claimed he had wanted to meet in person in order to engage in sexual activity. Records say the girl informed O'Shea of her age.

The story once again raises the issue of monitoring the internet use of your children. While some parents are stringent about watching their child’s every move when it comes to MySpace, Facebook or Bebo, an awful lot remain uneducated about the way services like the PlayStation Network and Microsoft’s Xbox Live network actually work.



What do you guys think of kids gaming with strangers via the PSN or Xbox live? We’re fans of video gaming among kids because we think it can be great for socialising (especially the Wii) but we definitely don’t like the idea of children roaming around these kinds of networks, especially when the ages of users range so radically. Do you let your kids use Xbox Live or the PSN? If so, do you impose some kind of restriction or supervise their gaming? We’d love to know! Read the full report on DailyTech and the Houston Chronicle.