WD Brings Personal Cloud to Smartphones, Tablets

Tuesday WD launched two mobile apps for its My Book Live line of network-capable external drives that allow users to send and receive files from their "personal cloud" remotely using an iPad, iPhone, iPod touch or Android compatible mobile device. Users can also head to this secure website to access their files remotely from any PC or Mac computer.

"Using My Book Live, users can share files, stream media, and access content anywhere with no monthly fees and secure in the knowledge that their data resides in their own home under their exclusive control," the company said. "In addition, the WD 2go Pro app enables private sharing of files with friends, family and colleagues. Almost any file can be shared, from pictures and personal videos to work documents and presentations."

The free WD 2go app is merely a file "viewer," allowing users to open and view presentations, documents, photos and even stream media. The $2.99 Pro version of the app adds to the basic foundation with premium extra features including Clipping (aka offline access on a mobile device), automatic synchronization, content sharing and 4-digit pass code security.

As indicated, WD's line of My Book Live external drives creates a local cloud-based storage solution on a home or small business network, allowing networked users to store and retrieve data from one dedicated location. This line also features a built-in media server that streams music, photos and movies to any DLNA-certified multimedia device such as a WD TV Live network media player, Blu-ray disc player, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and connected TV.

Now available, WD's My Book Live line includes 1 TB ($159.99), 2 TB ($199.99) and 3 TB ($249.99) models which are compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Mac OS X Leopard, Snow Leopard, or Lion, as well as DLNA/UPnP enabled devices.

"Consumers demand the anywhere, any device access they can get from 'the cloud,' but don't want to pay monthly fees or lose control of their personal data. They want access to all their files without worrying about what files are synched to what device," said Jim Welsh, executive vice president and general manager for WD's branded products and consumer electronics groups. "With the new WD 2go mobile apps and WD's My Book Live personal cloud storage, consumers now have a simple and fast way to securely store, share, and access all their digital content from their mobile devices wherever they are."