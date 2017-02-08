Verizon's Got an Android Wear 2.0 Watch of Its Own

LG is getting the jump on other Android Wear device makers with the LG Watch Style and Sport, the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches. But they won't be the only devices running Google's latest operating system.

Verizon, which will sell the LG Watch Sport starting Feb. 10, plans to sell an Android Wear 2.0 watch of its own.





Verizon will launch the $299 Wear24 watch in March. The 42mm watch will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 290ppi resolution. Like LG's Sport, which Verizon will sell for $329 with a two-year contract, the Wear24 will come with NFC support. This will allow you to use the watch to make mobile payments via Android Pay. You'll also be able to make and receive calls without your phone nearby, thanks to the watch's cellular connection.

MORE: Best Smartwatches - Top Picks for Android and iOS

The Wear24 will be water-resistant: Verizon says it can withstand a dip in up to 3.3 feet of water for a half-hour. Other specs include a 450 mAh battery — again, the same as LG's Sport — and 512MB of RAM.



Android Wear 2.0, officially unveiled by Google today (Feb. 8), brings a number of features to the wearable OS, including the Google Assistant already featured in the Pixel smartphone and Google Home speaker. Other Android Wear 2.0 improvements include enhanced watch faces and better integration with Google Fit.



The Wear24's feature set makes it an interesting alternative to the LG Watch Sport, given that both devices support Android Pay and offer large displays. Verizon's also using the two watches to tout its Single Device Plan, a $10-a-month offering that gives you 1GB of data for a connected device plus unlimited talk and text; existing Verizon customers can add a connected watch to their current plan for an extra $5 a month.