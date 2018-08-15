T-Mobile's Newest Product: Real Live Customer Service

T-Mobile has been pushing the wireless industry to lower prices, expand coverage and add extras to data plans. Now the carrier is challenging its three main rivals and businesses in industries across the country to improve their customer service by doing away with bots, artificial intelligence and interactive voice response menus.

T-Mobile is rolling out a new program called Team of Experts to guarantee you’ll speak to a human when you need help with your wireless service.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

T-Mobile is aware that being routed multiple departments and having to repeat your issue to each new representative, or frantically pressing ‘0’ as a shortcut to speak to a person, is a terrible customer service experience. Team of Experts is essentially a concierge service comprised of 40 T-Mobile employees trained to handle every issue you could possibly have. You can even see a photo of your team in the T-Mobile app.

You can call T-Mobile at any time and schedule a call-back, or you can speak directly with a representative from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. In 2019, T-Mobile will make your concierge available 24/7. If you hate talking on the phone, you can use the T-Mobile app to send a message to your dedicated team, who will message you back with a response.



Each team will handle a specific coverage area, and your personal T-Mobile concierge might not live anywhere near you. But Callie Field, T-Mobile’s executive vice president of customer care, said the carrier’s customer service representatives will learn about your city to better serve the community.

MORE: T-Mobile Phone Plan Buying Guide - Tom's Guide

But isn’t all this inefficient compared to automated call centers? Well, yes. But T-Mobile thinks it can boost customer satisfaction and reduce costs because customers won’t need to call in as much, if ever.

The Team of Experts announcement isn’t the Un-carrier move we expected. T-Mobile is still teasing its Layer3 TV streaming bundle, and CEO John Legere said news on that front is coming within the next few months.

In the meantime, T-Mobile subscribers can expect a couple of extra perks alongside Team of Experts. A new Live Nation partnership will give subscribers concert perks like $25 tickets and reserved seats in sold-out sections, plus access to magenta lawn chairs and magenta cocktails in T-Mobile themed areas.

The carrier is alo offering a free year-long Pandora Plus subscription starting Tuesday, Aug. 28, in an apparent challenge to Verizon’s new partnership with Apple. Verizon subscribers get six free months of Apple Music with an unlimited plan.