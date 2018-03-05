Trending

Nintendo Switch: Everything You Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch, from reviews and roundups to in-depth tutorials.

The Nintendo Switch is the hottest thing in gaming right now, boasting excellent games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey and a unique hybrid design that you can enjoy both on your TV and on the go.

Whether you're on the fence about buying a Switch, want to beef up your game library or are looking for some tips on getting the most out of your console, we've got you covered. Below you'll find a handy hub of all of our Nintendo Switch coverage, from reviews and roundups to in-depth tutorials.

Games & Accessories

Looking to grow your Switch library or get some new gear? Start here.

●     Best Nintendo Switch Games
●     Best Nintendo Switch Games for Kids
●     Best Nintendo Switch Games You're Not Playing
●     Best Nintendo Switch Accessories
●     Best Nintendo Switch Cases
●     Best MicroSD Cards for Nintendo Switch
●     The Best Amiibo Toys for Nintendo Switch

Buying Guides

Still on the fence about Nintendo Switch? Check out our in-depth buying guides and make an informed decision.

●     Nintendo Switch Review
●     5 Reasons to Buy Nintendo Switch (and 4 Reasons Not To)
●     A Year With Nintendo Switch: What We Love and Hate
●     Is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Worth Buying?
●     Nintendo Switch Bundles: What to Buy and Avoid
●     Nintendo Switch vs 3DS
●     Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One

Tutorials and Tips

Image: Tom's Guide

With these tips and tutorials, you'll be able to share screenshots, stream to Twitch, and access a slew of hidden features you might not know about yet.

●     Nintendo Switch Guide: Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features
●     19 Tips Every Switch Owner Should Know
●     How to Stream Nintendo Switch to Twitch
●     How to Charge Your Switch Controllers
●     How to Transfer Save Data on Nintendo Switch

Hottest Switch Games

Here's our coverage of the hottest Nintendo Switch games out there, including reviews and tips.

●     Super Mario Odyssey (Review, Tips)
●     The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Review)
●     Splatoon 2 (Review, Tips)
●     Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Review, Tips)
●     Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Review, Tips)
●     Arms (Review)

Nintendo Labo

Here's everything you need to know about Labo, Nintendo's upcoming cardboard toy kits that allow you to interact with Switch in a whole new way.

●     Nintendo Labo Hands-On
●     Nintendo Labo Bundles: Which Should You Buy?

Looking Ahead

The Nintendo Switch already has tons of great games and features, but there's way more to come. Here's a look at the future of Nintendo's hot console.

●     What to Expect from Nintendo Switch in 2018
●     Nintendo Switch Online: Everything You Need to Know