This Is the Galaxy S10+ According to the Most Reliable Samsung Expert

The Mighty Galactic Cat has spoketh! Reliable Samsung expert Ice Universe has shared a render of the Samsung Galaxy S10+, and it looks notably different from yesterday’s renders.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

In another tweet, the famed leaker assures that yesterday’s Samsung S10+ render are bogus: “The Galaxy S10+ rendered picture is great, but unfortunately many of it is wrong,” he claims, “if it is true, then the side bezel of the Galaxy S10+ will reach 3.5mm or more (S9+ [is] only 2.05mm), close to the iPhone XS. I don’t believe Samsung will make this design.”

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More

Ice Universe went on to describe that phone protective film manufacturers are already mass producing glass for the new S10 series. “If [their] shape data of the mobile phone is wrong, they will face economic losses,” he reasons, “so I believe that their protective film is more ready to express the true appearance of the mobile phone [sic]”. Here is one of the S10+ protectors in his possession.



(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Ice Universe also goes on to highlight all the 2019 smartphone keywords, which partially looks like Samsung’s laundry list for the new year: “10GB, 12GB [the rumored RAM sizes in the new Samsung flagships], 1TB [the top storage size in the S10 10th anniversary], 7nm [the CPU manufacturing process in the Exynos processor], 48MP CMOS [a camera sensor], Hole [in the screen], Dual Screen [like the Nubia X], ToF [Time of Flight photography capable of capturing 3D scenes], Fast Wireless Charging, NPU130 [the AI engine in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8180], 5G, HIAA [Samsung’s hole drilling tech], Fold [the rumored brand name for the Galaxy foldable], Ultrasound Screen Fingerprint [which reportedly is included in the S10 and is more secure than current photographic TouchID tech].”

All this is great but, if yesterday’s rumors are false, are the assurances that the S10 series will come with a 3.5-inch stereo jack false, too?

You will need to keep biting your nails until late February 2019, when the phone is expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.