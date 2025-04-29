Official Galaxy S25 Edge image just leaked — and it confirms layout and design

Samsung has been rather coy about the kind of hardware we can expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge so far. But the one thing they've not been shy about showing off is the design — albeit at a distance. Now we’ve got another look at the Edge, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass.

Blass posted an image of the S25 Edge on his X account, noting that "everything is where it’s supposed to be." Which means there are no real surprises about what this phone has to offer.

We’ve already seen display models from every angle, and it looks like Samsung wasn’t trying to throw us off the scene with an elaborate display of red herrings.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We’ve got two cameras at the back, a hole-punch camera at the front, alongside a flat display. Around the phone is the usual selection of features like the speaker, microphone, volume and power buttons, a SIM card tray and the USB-C port.

The USB-C port will apparently double as an audio port, which should only be a shock to people who somehow missed the past 9 years of smartphone development.

Galaxy S25 Edge: All the other specs

(Image credit: YouTube/The Sinza)

Blass previously posted a bunch of information about the Galaxy S25 Edge, with what looks like a marketing blurb. This blurb mentions a 200MP camera, titanium bezel, and a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display. The phone is also said to weigh 163 grams, and measures just 5.8mm thick.

Other rumored hardware include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12MP of resolution on the selfie and ultrawide cameras, plus the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Inside we’ve heard that the S25 Edge will offer 12GB of RAM, a choice of 256 and 512 GB of storage, plus a 3,900 mAh battery.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, charging speed is apparently not changing compared to the Galaxy S25. Meaning you’ll be limited to 25W wired charging speeds and 15W Qi wireless.

There have been no concrete rumors about how much the phone will cost in the U.S. But if Korean and Canadian price leaks are anything to go by, then the S25 Edge will likely cost somewhere between $1,000 and $1,100.

We’ll likely find out concrete details at the launch event, which is now expected to take place on May 13 — ahead of a May 30 release date for most of the world.