This Is the Galaxy S10 According to the Most Reliable Samsung Expert

You are looking at the Galaxy S10, according to the most reliable Samsung expert and futurologist, the mysterious leaker that has a cat avatar and goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

The cosmic feline posted these images in a tweet earlier tonight, which has since been removed. It’s still not clear if the Samsung Galaxy S10 will have its hole punched on the top right or left corner.

In an earlier tweet, the Ice Universe pointed out that Infinity-O is going to be the display used in the next flagship from the Korean company.

On November 9, Ice Universe pointed out that the camera under the display was not a possibility yet. “The hidden camera technology under the screen is immature, and there is not enough light to reach the camera through the screen,” he said on Twitter. “The photos taken by the current camera are very blurred. This technology will not be realized until 2020.”

MORE: Best Black Friday Deals So Far



Later, the galactic cat pointed out that none of the renders that we have seen so far are accurate. And now, he posted this, claiming this is the Galaxy S10 — only to delete the images shortly thereafter:

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

A notchless Samsung phone was first spotted in the One UI update coming soon to the Samsung Galaxy S9. This illustration, however, doesn’t have the hole in the display.

We know that the international version of the Galaxy S10 will have the Exynos 9820 (Samsung has an agreement with Qualcomm for not selling the Exynos 9820 in the United States). The U.S. version will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 chip, which beat the iPhone XS's A12 Bionic chip in an early benchmark.



Samsung rumormonger Evan Blass also claimed that the S10 will have the Infinity-O display. Dutch tech blog Letsgodigital — which is also a quite reliable source of Samsung rumors — has its own renders, showing two variants of the punched S10: One with slightly rounded corners and another with really rounded corners.



(Image credit: Letsgodigital)

They are quite different and more futuristic looking that the ones provided by Ice Universe.

Ice Universe also pointed out that there will be three variants of the phone, one of them with a flat screen, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will likely be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.