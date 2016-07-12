Samsung Skips Galaxy Note 6 for Note 7, Launching Aug. 2

The next big thing is apparently so big that Samsung is skipping a number. The company has announced that it's holding an event Aug. 2 in New York for the Galaxy Note 7 launch. No, it's not Galaxy Note 6, but 7.

The image shows the words "7 Unpacked 2016" next to an S Pen. So Samsung is very much sticking with the stylus on its powerful phablet, which has been geared toward enhancing productivity and creativity ever since the line's inception back in 2011. You know, back when 5.3-inch phones were called "enormous" and "obnoxiously big."

MORE: Galaxy Note 7 Rumors - Get the Full Scoop

Samsung jumping from the current Galaxy Note 5 straight to the Galaxy Note 7 makes sense for marketing reasons. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have been blockbuster hits for the company, and Samsung doesn't want to make the upcoming Galaxy look like it's a step behind its other flagships. In fact, because the Galaxy Note line is released later in the year, it usually has more advanced technologies than the Galaxy S line. The Galaxy S8 would then leapfrog the Note 7 next spring.

There's another reason for Samsung to skip the Note 6 and jump to 7. The iPhone 7 is expected to launch this fall — Apple has held its launch event in September in recent years — and a Note 6 might lend the impression that Samsung's uber phablet was behind the curve.

What should shoppers expect from the new Note? Based on various reports, the Note 7 should sport a dual-edge curved display, an iris scanner for easy phone unlocking (no more pin codes!) and possibly a USB-C port. Other rumors point to a water-resistant design, which makes sense given the S7's ability to shrug off water and microSD Card expansion.

What's definitely up in the air is the Note 7's other specs. Some rumors say the flagship could boast 6GB of RAM, while other reports say it's only 4GB (which would be the same as the S7). And while Samsung might be able to squeeze a new Snapdragon 821 processor into this handset, leaked benchmarks indicate that the current Snapdragon 820 will be under the hood.