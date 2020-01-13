Trending

Best smart speakers 2020

By ,

Put Alexa or another virtual assistant in your home to answer questions, control smart home gadgets, play music and more with one of our best smart speakers.

Best smart speakers - Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's a good chance your first smart home device will be a smart speaker. For one, all of the best smart speakers let you play music from your smartphone or the cloud. And if you talk to it, the speaker will respond to your commands. It can do things like look up the weather and sports scores, control the best smart light bulbs, read you a book or even change the channel on your TV.

After reviewing dozens of the best smart speakers, our favorite overall is the third-generation Amazon Echo ($99). It sounds stellar for the price, has an attractive design and lets you access all of the best Alexa skills. Our budget pick is the 3rd-gen Echo Dot, which can often be found for less than $50.

These speakers use Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. If you prefer Google Assistant, then check out the Google Nest Mini, which offers the best Google Assistant skills for less than $50 and sounds awesome for its size. 

Best smart speakers - Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)

Great sound and design at a good price. The Echo is the best Alexa speaker available.

Size: 5.8 x 3.9 inches | Speakers: 3-inch woofer, 0.8-inch tweeter | Ports: 3.5mm line in/out | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Alexa

Affordable cost
Terrific sound quality
Seamless Alexa integration
Similar to Echo Plus

The third-generation Echo is more stylish than the original and replaces its second-generation iteration as the top pick among the best smart speakers. It's also one of the best Alexa speakers and the overall best Alexa device

This Echo may look like a replica of the powerful Echo Plus, but it has a few tricks up its fabric-swathed sleeve. An improvement to its interior audio hardware made this speaker even better than the last Echo; if you're looking for a good all-purpose smart speaker, this is it. 

Read our full Amazon Echo review.

Best smart speakers - Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

The Echo Dot is a capable smart speaker you can get on a budget.

Size: 3.9 x 1.7 inches | Speakers: 1.6-inch speaker | Ports: 3.5mm line out | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Alexa

Smart and helpful Alexa assistant
Easy to set up
Works with or without an additional speaker
Speaker quality not great for music

The third-generation Echo Dot has vastly improved sound over the previous generation and, with a fresh, cloth-covered design, looks better too. Although its one of the best smart speakers alone, the Dot has both Bluetooth and a 3.5mm jack, so you can connect it to a better-sounding speaker. The Dot is ideal for places where you want Alexa, such as a kitchen, but don't want another large device cluttering the space. And, at $50, it's the same price as the last model.

For $60, you can get the new Echo Dot with Clock. It's quite similar to the basic Echo Dot, but features an LED clock display on the side. 

If you're looking for an even cheaper smart speaker, the $25 Echo Flex is an excellent variant. The plug-in Alexa device doesn't sound the best, but its useful nonetheless. 

Read our full Echo Dot review.

Best smart speakers - Sonos One

(Image credit: Future)

3. Sonos One

Supporting both Google Assistant and Alexa, the Sonos One is the smart speaker pick for audiophiles.

Size: 4.8 x 6.4 inches | Speakers: Dual amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz | Smart assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant

Excellent audio quality
Comprehensive Sonos app
Lets you control lots of music sources
Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio
Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Can't make calls using either Alexa or Google Assistant
Alexa drop-in not supported

The Sonos One has Alexa and Google Assistant built in, as well as six microphones to pick up your voice. It produced the best audio we've yet heard from an Alexa-powered speaker, and, like other Sonos devices, you can pair two of the Ones for true stereo sound, or link them with other Sonos speakers for whole-home audio. Plus, it also works with streaming services such as Spotify and Red Bull Radio. Yes, you'll pay more, but out of all the best smart speakers, this is the one to get for audiophiles.

Read our full Sonos One review.

Best smart speakers - JBL Link 20

(Image credit: Future)

Extend Google Assistant’s reach with this battery-powered smart speaker.

Size: 8.3 x 3.7 inches | Speakers: Dual 10-Watt | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Google Assistant

Powered by Google Assistant
Portable and rugged
Well-balanced overall sound
Can't make calls

The JBL Link 20 is one of the best Google Home speakers. It sounds awesome, and offers portability and ruggedness. When using Google Assistant, it's responsive to commands. The only thing it can't do is make hands-free calls. If sound matters and you plan to take the speaker out and about, the Link 20 — or its smaller, less expensive sibling, the $149 JBL Link 10 — is an excellent choice.

Read our full JBL Link 20 review.

Best smart speakers - Google Nest Mini

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Google Nest Mini

A mighty, affordable speaker for Google Assistant users.

Size: 3.7 x 1.7 inches | Speakers: 40-millimeter driver | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/6 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Google Assistant

Fun color options
Loud for its size
Affordable
No audio line out

Like the Echo Dot, the Google Nest Mini is one of the best smart speakers you can get for less than $50. Without changing the price or general appearance of the original Google Home Mini, Google made significant interior upgrades that make the Nest Mini better than its predecessor. The added microphone, twice as strong bass and in-house learning chip give it spectacular value for the price. Plus the hook on the back lets you hang it on the wall to save counter space.

Read our full Nest Mini review.

Best smart speakers - Google Nest Hub Max

(Image credit: Future)

6. Google Nest Hub Max

This premium smart speaker doubles as a clever smart home hub.

Size: 9.9 x 7.2 x 4 inches | Speakers: Dual 18-millimeter 10-Watt tweeters, 75-millimeter 30-Watt woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Google Assistant | Display: 1280 x 800

Attractive design
Great speakers
Clever motion-tracking
Privacy switch blocks camera and microphones
Can only make video calls using Google Duo
Nest Cam integration issue for iOS users

For $229, the Google Nest Hub Max isn't just one of the best smart speakers: It offers a large display, powerful speakers and a camera with a host of advanced features. Its motion-tracking and facial recognition features are put to good use, and help separate it from other smart displays. We also appreciate the camera privacy switch, and imagine others will, too. It’s taken Google longer than Amazon to come out with a 10-inch smart display, but the Echo Show now has a more than worthy competitor in the Nest Hub Max.

Read our full Nest Hub Max review.

Best smart speakers - Echo Studio

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Echo Studio

Alexa’s most powerful package yet. The Echo Studio is for bass-enthusiasts.

Size: 8.1 x 6.9 inches | Speakers: 3 2-inch midrange speakers, 1-inch tweeter, 5.3-inch woofer | Ports: 3.5mm in/out | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Alexa

Can be paired with another Studio
Automatically adjusts audio
Great sound
Good bass
Large size
Mids and vocals tend to get lost

The Echo Studio is the high-end Alexa smart speaker you may have been waiting for. It delivers great room-filling audio and visceral, chest-pounding bass. You can use this device as a speaker for your HDTV as well as your Amazon Fire TV device. If you have two Echo Studios, you can pair them for an even better surround sound experience. And if you subscribe to Amazon's HD music streaming service, the Echo Studio supports those 3D tracks. 

Read our full Echo Studio review.

Best smart speakers - Sonos Move

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. Sonos Move

The portable Sonos Move adapts its sound for any space.

Size: 9.4 x 6.3 x 5 inches | Speakers: 2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Alexa, Google Assistant

Superb audio quality
Built-in Automatic TruePlay technology
Easy Wi-Fi-to-Bluetooth connection conversion
Comprehensive durability
Pricey
No smart features in Bluetooth mode
Heavy for a portable device

The Sonos Move is the one of the best smart speakers and the overall best-sounding portable smart speaker on the market. You're able to transport it around the home and outdoor spaces while still taking advantage of Sonos' extensive streaming collection. It also introduces Auto TruePlay, a technology that allows the speaker to adjust its sound for its location using the internal microphones. 

If you're embedded in the Bose audio ecosystem, the Bose Portable Home Speaker is another great-sounding portable smart speaker.

Read our full Sonos Move review.

Best smart speakers - UE Megaboom

(Image credit: UE)

9. UE Megablast

The Alexa-packed UE Megablast is wireless and waterproof.

Size: 9.3 x 3.5 inches | Speakers: 2 amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth | Smart assistants: Alexa

Alexa inside
Excellent all-around sound
Waterproof
Can't do everything an Amazon Alexa speaker can
Limited app

The UE Megablast sounds great for its size. If you want one of the best smart speakers that cranks out tunes, offers basic Alexa functions and is portable and rugged, it's a good match. You get a solid 16 hours battery life, meaning the UE Megablast will survive a day outdoors on a single charge. 

Read our full UE Megablast review.

Best smart speakers - Google Home

(Image credit: Future)

10. Google Home

The most attractive and customizable smart speaker for the price.

Size: 5.6 x 3.8 inches | Speakers: 2-inch driver, dual 2-inch passive radiators | Ports: None | Wireless: 2.4/5 GHz | Smart assistants: Google Assistant

Integrates with your Google tools
Controls Google Cast-enabled devices
Booming bass
Limited add-ons at this point
Lacks balanced sound, especially on vocals

You can control all the best Google Home compatible devices with the Google Home speaker. Take your pick from six colors and two finishes for the base (fabric or metal). At $129, it's also cheaper than the Echo. Plus, you can use Google Home to control Chromecast-enabled devices, such as TVs. Alexa can't do that. However, in a face-off between the two assistants, we found Amazon's to be more well-rounded than Google's. If you opt for the Google Home, make sure you check out our list of the best Google Home commands.

Read our full Google Home review.

What to look for when buying a smart speaker

Before you purchase any of the best smart speakers, decide how you plan to use it. If it's going to be the only device in your living room that will play music, then you'll want one that has good audio quality. But while sound is important, it shouldn't necessarily be the deciding factor in which smart speaker you choose. For example, the Amazon Echo Dot has perhaps the worst-sounding speaker among those we've tested, but its small size and low price make it useful for people who already have a good speaker and merely want to add some smarts to it. The Dot is also a cheap way to spread a voice assistant throughout your house.

If you want a speaker that you can take outdoors, though, you'll want to consider a portable option, such as the JBL Link 20. The Sonos Move and Bose Portable Home Speaker are great options, too.

