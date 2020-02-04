Best compact cameras 2020

As smartphone cameras get better and better, point-and-shoot compact cameras are becoming a tougher sell, but there's still a few good reasons to pick one up. A decent compact camera is a great way to introduce your kids to photography. Not only will it help them learn the fundamentals, but provide them with an optical zoom lens, a better flash, and better image stabilization than you'll get on a smartphone.

Our favorite compact point-and-shoot camera is the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX500, which has a wide focal range, flip-up LCD, and a bevy of other features, such as Wi-Fi and image stabilization. Our favorite budget model is the Sony DSC-W800, which costs less than $100, yet also takes reasonably good pictures for the price.



If you're looking for a rugged point-and-shoot camera, consider the Olympus Tough TG-5, which is waterproof to 50 feet and has lots of options for capturing great low-light shots. The newer Olympus Tough TG-6 has the same resolution and processor as before—as well as the same 50-meter waterproofing—but has improved functionality for its Microscope mode.

Instant cameras offer some retro fun too: Our favorite is the Polaroid Snap Touch, which not only prints out a physical photo, but saves a digital version of your shot on a memory card. But there are some other instant models to consider as well. We tested a bunch of instant cameras, and ranked them from best to worst.

Sony's new RX100 VII ($1,200), the latest in its line of premium compact cameras, features a new 1-inch 20.1MP sensor, the latest Bionz X image processor, 357-point phase detection and 425-point contrast detection points, 24-200mm F2.8 – F4.5 lens, and can shoot 4K HDR video, as well as up to 20 fps when shooting still images.

Canon is releasing new versions of two of its advanced compact cameras. The PowerShot G5x Mark II ($899) boasts a 20.1MP 1-inch CMOS sensor, 5X optical zoom, and optical image stabilization, while the G7x Mark III ($749) has a 4.2x optical zoom. Both cameras have built-in flashes and touchscreens that can flip 180 degrees, but only the G5x has an electronic viewfinder.

Fujifilm just announced the X100V, an advanced compact camera with a 26.1-megapixel APS-C sensor, 23mm f/2.0 lens, and a tilting touchscreen. The X100V will be available for $1,399 by the end of February.



(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX500

A strong combination of features for the price

Megapixels: 18.2 | Focal Length Equivalent: 24-720mm | ISO: 80-12,800 | Video (Max): 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 10 fps | Screen: 3 inches/921,600 dots/Tilting | Size and Weight: 4.1 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches/7.4 ounces | Wireless: Wi-Fi | Battery Life (CIPA): 360 photos

Wide focal range

Compact

Built-in Wi-Fi

Variety of mobile apps

Flip-up LCD

Built-in image stabilization

No viewfinder

LCD difficult to see in bright sunlight

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX500 is the best compact camera overall, as it takes great photos in a variety of situations, thanks in part to Sony's image stabilization, which really kicks in when you want to take clear pictures with limited light. A wide range of PlayMemories apps let you make adjustments and add effects to images on the fly, and built-in Wi-Fi allows you to easily transfer them to your smartphone. And, for less than $400, it has a good range of features and performance for the price.

Read our full Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX500 review.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800

Our favorite compact camera under $100

Resolution: 20.1 MP | Optical Zoom: 5x | Focal Length: 26 - 130mm (35mm equiv.) | Video (Max): 720p (1280p x 720p) | Size: 2.1 x 2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 3.5 ounces

Inexpensive

Portable

Good image quality

Hard to see display in sunlight

This camera is a portable 2.1 x 2 x 0.9 inches, and weighs 3.5 ounces. It has a 5x zoom, and shoots 20-MP photos that had strong color and detail in bright conditions. However, quality drops as things get dark, and the camera's flash is easily covered by your finger.

Still, the DSC-W800 is the best compact camera under $100, and is a good option for younger kids interested in photography.

Read our full Sony Cyber-shot DSC-W800 review.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

3. Polaroid Snap Touch

An instant camera that also saves digital copies of your photos

Megapixels: 10 MP | Focal Length Equivalent: n/a | ISO: n/a | Video (Max): 1080p | Shooting Speed: n/a | Screen: 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen | Size and Weight: 5 x 4 x 1 inches, 7 ounces | Wireless: none | Battery Life (CIPA): n/a

3.5-inch touchscreen

Creates digital files and instant prints

Records video

10x optical zoom

Poor low-light performance

Weak flash

This fun and inexpensive Polaroid Snap Touch has a built-in Zink printer, giving your kids a measure of instant gratification once they press the shutter. Unlike other instant cameras, which will automatically churn out a print even if it's snapped by accident, the Snap Touch lets you preview, choose, print or discard any shot so you waste less precious paper.

The Snap Touch makes our list of the best compact cameras because it also saves files digitally, so you can look back on your memories years after the print has faded. And, it can record video, too. Using this camera is a cinch; just pop up the viewfinder, and the camera turns on.

(Image credit: Olympus)

4. Olympus Stylus Tough TG-5

Best waterproof camera

Megapixels: 20MP | Focal Length Equivalent: 21-105mm f/2-4.9 | ISO: 125-6400 | Video (Max): 4K/30 fps | Shooting Speed: 5 fps | Screen: 3-inch/460,000 dots | Size and Weight: 4.4 x 2.6 x 1.3 inches, 8.7 ounces | Wireless: Wi-Fi, GPS | Battery Life (CIPA): 380 shots

Wide range of versatile features and modes

Menus, dials and controls offer multiple access points to settings

Impressive macro features

Can capture slow-motion video at HD resolution

Includes ability to capture RAW image files

Struggles in low-light situations

Menu structure is somewhat confusing

Zoom mechanism produces noise during video capture

The best compact camera for taking on underwater excursions, the Olympus Tough TG-5 features a 12-MP sensor, f/2.0 lens, Olympus' TruPic VIII image processor and a 4X optical zoom. The TG-5 also sports what Olympus calls a Field Sensor System, which tracks your movement, temperature and location, so that you can see your stats later, or embed that info directly into your footage. And because this camera is part of Olympus' Tough line, you get some serious durability that includes water-resistance up to 50 feet, shock-resistance up to 7 feet, and operating temperatures that extend down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

The TG-5's successor, the TG-6, has a few improvements, such as a better microscope mode, but this camera can now be found for less, making it a good deal.

Read our full Olympus Tough TG-5 review.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

5. Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100

Retro design, 4K video, compact package

Megapixels: 12.8 | Focal Length Equivalent: 24-75mm | ISO: 100-25,600 | Video (Max): 3840 x 2160/30 fps | Shooting Speed: 11 fps | Screen: 3 inches | Size and Weight: 2.6 x 2.17 x 4.53 inches/0.87 pounds | Viewfinder: Electronic

Beautiful and durable retro design

Supersharp 4K video

Quick autofocus

Great color and detail in photos

Solid low-light performance

Superclear electronic viewfinder

Rear LCD is not a touch screen

No external mic jack

Lacks built-in flash

While its numerous dials give it a decidedly retro feel, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 is a packed with forward-looking features, including great 4K video and fast autofocus. It has a large 16.8 megapixel sensor and a sharp 3.1X Leica optical zoom lens that has an f/1.7 maximum aperture for very shallow depth-of-field photos, a quality found in many professional images. In addition, the LX100 has a rear LCD and an electronic viewfinder. All this in a sturdy, nearly pocketable magnesium alloy frame that makes the LX100 a pricey, but great compact camera.

Read our full Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 review.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Canon PowerShot SX60 HS

Best Ultra-Zoom

Megapixels: 16.1MP | Focal Length Equivalent: 21-1356mm | ISO: 100-6400 | Video (Max): 1080p/60 fps | Shooting Speed: 6.4 fps | Screen: 3-inch | Size and Weight: 3.66 x 4.49 x 5.04 inches, 2.2 pounds | Viewfinder: Electronic

Crisp photos and especially video

Surprisingly compact 65X zoom lens

Great on-screen controls and overall handling

Fair price

Using advanced features like RAW capture and external-mic jack can boost quality

Limited low-light performance, especially for video

While it doesn’t have the longest reach of the cameras we tested, the 65X telephoto lens of the Canon PowerShot SX60 HS is the best compact camera with an ultrazoom lens. It gets you very close to the action, and captures everything in sharp detail, whether you're taking photos or shooting video. It also has an external mic jack, and can shoot in RAW, something few other ultrazooms can do. Its very comfortable handgrip, swiveling LCD, and powerful image stabilization make it capable of capturing sharp photos or jitter-free video of hard-to-reach shots, such as shooting over your head. And, it does all this for less than $500, making the SX60 HS a great deal.



If you're looking for an even longer zoom, check out the Nikon CoolPix P1000, which is twice as expensive, but has a 125x (3000mm-equivalent) zoom lens.

Read our full Canon PowerShot SX60 HS review.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Panasonic Lumix ZS200

Great for travel

Megapixels: 20.1 | Focal Length Equivalent: 24mm-360mm | ISO: 125 - 12,800 | Video (Max): 4K/30 fps | Shooting Speed: 10 fps | Screen: 3-inch fixed touch | Size and Weight: 4.4 x 2.6 x 1.8 inches, 12 ounces | Viewfinder: Electronic

Long optical zoom lens

Helpful features

Compact

Sharp electronic viewfinder and touch-screen LCD

Quick and easy wireless app setup

No hot shoe for an external flash

Poorly organized controls and settings

Rigid LCD

With a 15X zoom (24-360mm equivalent), the Panasonic Lumix ZS200 is the best compact camera for travelers who are looking for a small yet versatile shooter. It's easy enough for beginners, but has an array of dials and controls for advanced amateurs to take command of all of the camera's settings. Although its rear display doesn't tilt, we also liked its sharp electronic viewfinder. Low-light shots were good, and also did great when shooting 4K video.

Read our full Panasonic Lumix ZS200 review.

What features are you paying for in a compact point-and-shoot?

While many consumers choose to shoot most of their photos and videos on smartphones, some still like the convenience and quality you can get with a stand-alone point-and-shoot digital camera. But with so many changes taking place in the camera market, what features are you getting in the models that are available?

Not surprisingly, the better features—like longer optical-zoom lenses or in-camera image stabilization--are found in the pricier models, but competition is still keeping prices lower than in years past. In fact, a point-and-shoot that costs more than $300 will most likely be classified as a bridge camera or a rugged-and-waterproof camera.

Use the following list as a guide of what features you’ll begin to see at particular price points. Note that almost all point-and-shoots at this time have between 16 and 20 megapixel sensors: