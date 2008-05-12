Apple Sees "Company-Wide" iPhone Sell Out

Last week reports began to emerge regarding iPhone stocks in the UK. Mid-April saw British iPhone network provider, 02UK announce a price cut of £100 on the 8GB iPod. O2 stores and retailer Carphone Warehouse both saw a huge increase in sales in the days following the price slash with O2 branches in Newcastle, London and Birmingham selling out on the day the price cut was announced.

This morning similar rumours regarding US stores started cropping up with sales representatives from Apple saying the iPhone is out of stock “company-wide”. Computerworld contacted four US Apple stores and was told that the iPhone was out of stock and not only could they not give a delivery date for more stock but they also said they had no ideas as to why the Apple website was showing a “currently unavailable” message when customers tried to purchase online.

While the iPhone is still fairly readily available in Germany and France the reported shortage in both the UK and US is just more kindling for the 3G iPhone campfire.

AT&T last week sent an email around the sales staff letting them know that vacation time scheduled between June 15th and July 15th, which had not already been approved, could not and would not be granted. A similar email was sent last summer in the lead up to the launch of the original iPhone.

At the time of print an Apple spokesperson had yet to get back to us regarding the sold out iPhone rumours and we know better than to ask about the 3G iPhone. We’ll keep you posted.

