Sharp Reveals 3D LCD with 4 Primary Colors

Sharp is claiming the title of "world's first" with the development of its four-primary-color 3D LCD for its Aquos line of HDTVs. The "Quattron" technology already made a splash last month with the introduction of the Aquos LED LCD TVs, reaching the public eye in a rather comical way thanks to George Takei's TV spots. As reported last month, Quattron brings a fourth color into the previously-standard red-green-blue setup: yellow.

In addition to the Quattron tech, Sharp believes it has solved the low brightness and ghosting (crosstalk) issue seen with conventional displays by incorporating four other Sharp-branded technologies: UV2A, its own core tech for LCD TVs, FRED, and side-mount scanning LED backlighting. According to the company, the 3D LCD is 1.8 times brighter, and the colors are more vivid thanks to the red-green-blue-yellow setup (and a wider gamut). The side-mount scanning will help reduce the amount of ghosting, and boost overall picture quality.

Sharp executive vice president Masafumi Matsumoto said that the company will officially unveil the 3D Aquos models in May, and will launch them in Japan before the summer shopping season (possibly June)--no real ship date has been set. He also added that the company will reveal technical details about the new 3D Aquos next month.

As with other 3D HDTVs launched this year, Sharp's 3D offering will require active shutter glasses to get the full 3D effect.