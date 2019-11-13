7 ways Disney Plus beats Netflix

The Disney Plus streaming service is now live, and it has already reportedly amassed more than 1 million subscribers through preorders. And it's easy to see why. Disney is throwing a lot of weight behind Disney Plus, offering hallmark franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, not to mention a trove of Disney movies and shows.

Personally, I'm thinking of dropping Netflix for Disney Plus, especially since all of my favorite Marvel Netflix shows have now been killed. Is it worth the switch? Here are seven ways Disney Plus beats Netflix.

• Want to try Disney Plus? Sign up for the Disney Plus 7-day free trial

Disney Plus is cheaper

Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month, or you can save by purchasing a year for $69.99. The subscription includes streaming to four devices simultaneously and the creation of seven user profiles for different members in a household. Disney Plus also includes 4K streaming for select titles, which Netflix charges extra for.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Netflix has three streaming-plan tiers. The basic plan is $2 more than Disney Plus, at $9, and limits you to standard-definition resolution and only one screen at a time. The standard, $13 Netflix plan bumps you up to HD resolution and two screens at once, while the $16 premium plan goes to 4K and four screens at once.

While Netflix definitely has a larger content library, Disney Plus beats Netflix on sheer value and simplifies things with a single plan.

If you're a Verizon customer or want to be one, you can even get a free year of Disney Plus , with very few strings attached.

Star Wars galore

I'm a sucker for the Star Wars movies and shows, and Disney Plus has them in spades. The original show creating the most buzz is The Mandalorian , which is being directed by Jon Favreau and covers "the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic." The trailers look very impressive so far, and this is probably one bounty hunter I'll follow for a while.

You can check out our The Mandalorian review, which shows how the series is strong enough to combat spinoff-fatigue.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Disney Plus will also be showing Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in February 2020, and you'll have access to Seasons 1-6 on Day 1, as well as every season of Star Wars Rebels. A new Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is also a lock for Disney Plus, but there isn't a launch date yet.

MORE: Disney Plus Launch Lineup Revealed: Every Show and Movie

And yes, you'll get access to nearly every Star Wars movie starting Nov. 12, though you'll have to wait until 2020 to stream The Last Jedi, Rogue One and Solo.

Marvel muscle

I will watch a Marvel movie on TV even if I've seen it a thousand times, so my family will probably not be pleased that I'll be able to stream Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flicks, without commercials, whenever I want on Disney Plus. You'll get access to Avengers: Endgame on Day 1, as well as Iron Man and Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and more. See our full Marvel movies and shows on Disney Plus article for the full list.

(Image credit: Disney+)

I'm more pumped for the original Marvel shows on the way, such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , which launches in the fall of 2020 and will see the Falcon follow in Captain America's 's footsteps. A Loki show (spring 2021) and a Hawkeye show (fall 2021) are also in the pipeline. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that what happens in these shows will factor in to upcoming MCU films , so there will be extra incentive to watch.

Disney Plus is live and available either in the pretty-cheap $6.99 standalone package — which nets you the whole Disney vault and The Mandalorian — or with a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.View Deal

Unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices

Disney Plus is making it easy to take content with you on your phone or laptop , so you can watch even when internet connectivity can be a challenge, such as when you're flying. You'll get downloads on up to 10 devices, while Netflix gives you a max of four devices on its service for downloads. And that's for the premium plan; you'll get downloads to two devices on the standard Netflix plan and to one device on the basic plan.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Sweet bundle with Hulu and ESPN+

Although Disney Plus will have lots of content at launch, it's definitely not a cable replacement. But you can get closer to making it one with a Disney Plus bundle . You can get both Hulu and ESPN+ with Disney Plus, all for $12.99 per month. Normally, Hulu costs $5.99 per month and ESPN+ costs $4.99, so you're saving about $6 per month. And all of that is $3 less than Netflix's premium plan.

MORE: Disney Plus deals: Hulu bundle and Verizon free year explained

Now, the Hulu included with this bundle still has ads. And while ESPN+ includes some live sports, you don't get NFL action. Still, this is a pretty good bundle deal.

Pixar and Simpsons family fun

Disney Plus should win over parents who have an affinity for Pixar films, as a plethora of this content will be available at launch, from Toy Story and Toy Story 2 to Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo and The Incredibles. Some newer films, such as The Incredibles 2, won't hit the streaming service until later. Disney Plus will also be streaming Pixar short films. See the full list of Pixar films and Pixar SparkShorts available on Disney Plus .

(Image credit: FOX)

If your kids are older, or if you're just a big Homer fan, you'll appreciate that a full 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on Disney Plus as well.

A lot of Disney classics (and new originals, too)

For fans of Disney animated movies, there will be an embarrassment of riches on Disney Plus come launch day, with more than 100 films available. We're talking everything from 101 Dalmatians and Aladdin to Frozen, The Lion King and Peter Pan.

(Image credit: Sam Jackson/National Geographic)

Disney Plus also has a lot of originals in the works that have nothing to do with Star Wars or Marvel. One that I'm intrigued by is The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a 12-episode series that will have the actor dive into everyday topics like ice scream and sneakers.

Last but not least, I'm glad that there's a Muppets Now show on the way, an unscripted series that will once again pair Muppets with celebrity guests. It's time to play the music; it's time to light the lights … in 2020.

To learn more about Disney Plus pricing, bundle deals, show and movies, check out our Disney Plus guide.