Too Hot to Handle cast: Where are they now?

A bunch of sexy singles who can't have sex? The Too Hot to Handle cast endured the challenge — and won $75,000 for their abstinence efforts. But where are they now? We've got updates on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle cast, including Francesca, Harry, Sharron, Rhonda and even "Jesus."

Too Hot to Handle debuted April 17, 2020 on Netflix. The eight episodes follow a group of attractive, single men and women in their 20s who gather at a luxurious, romantic resort — only to learn of the rules forbidding sexual contact. No kissing, no making out, no sex, not even self-gratification. If they break a rule, money is deducted from the $100,000 prize total (i.e. kissing costs $3,000). The point is to challenge these perpetual swipe-sters to form genuine connections, instead of just jumping into the sack.

The contestants primarily hailed from the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia. The Day One group consisted of Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Kelechi "Kelz" Dyke, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Sharron Townsend, Matthew Smith and Haley Cureton. They were later joined by Bryce Hirschberg, Lydia Clyma, Kori Sampson and Madison Wyborny.

The game was overseen by an Alexa-like virtual assistant called Lana, that informed them of rule violations, doled out dates and invited contestants to workshops like a Shibari bondage session.

Two couples emerged within the group: Francesca and Harry, Rhonda and Sharron. Francesca and Harry were responsible for quite a few violations, frustrating their fellow contestants. They were able to get some of the lost money back, however. In the end, 10 contestants split $75,000: Chloe, David, Francesca, Harry, Kelz, Nicole, Rhonda, Sharron, Bryce and Lydia.

Here's everything we know about the Too Hot to Handle cast and where they are now.

Francesca and Harry: Are they still together?

Francesca Farago, 26, and Harry Jowsey, 21, are the most controversial cast members of Too Hot to Handle, after engaging in multiple rule violations (including having sex in the private suite). Francesca also kissed Haley, costing another $3,000. However, Francesca and Harry had a chance to get back the money they squandered, if they could spend a night in the private suite without touching each other. To everyone's surprise, they were successful.

On the show, Francesca and Harry professed to be falling in love with each other. But are they still together now? Yes, they are still dating. Francesca recently posted a photo of them on Instagram, with the caption: "Always been you."

always been you.. @harryjowsey♥️ TOO HOT TO HANDLE A photo posted by @francescafarago on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

Harry told The Sun UK, "Francesca and I are better than ever, we took a bit of a break in between but now we are full steam ahead. I can't wait to start travelling and we can put some babies in her belly!"

Francesca said, "Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than ever. It was so amazing to watch our love story unfold and I am so excited for what the future holds for the two of us!"

Francesca is splitting her time between Vancouver and L.A. and running her own ethical and recyclable bathing suit company, Farago the Label. Harry moved from Australia to L.A. and launched a clothing brand, Naughty Possums.They also got matching lightning bolt tattoos.

Rhonda and Sharron

Rhonda Paul, 27, and Sharron Townsend, 25, immediately gravitated toward each other from the first episode. They incurred violation by kissing in the first episode, but followed the rules after that. Later, Sharron met Rhonda's young son on a video call and asked her to be his girlfriend.

Unfortunately, Rhonda and Sharron aren't dating right now, mostly due to distance (she lives in Atlanta, he lives in New Jersey) and current quarantine regulations. "We kept trying and trying but it just never worked," Rhonda told Entertainment Tonight. "Like, we still talk on the phone, we still FaceTime, we're still supportive of one another. If we can get together, I'm sure it'll pick up where it left off, no problem."

Rhonda is keeping busy with her son Amari and her jewelry company PureLuXX.

As for Sharron, he maintains he has "a lot of love for [Rhonda]." He has been working as a model and recently appeared in a Fetty Wap music video.

David Birtwistle

Sweet and lovable David, 28, first tried romancing Chloe, then crushed hard on Rhonda (though she was with his bestie, Sharron). Later, when Lydia came on the scene, the two hit it off.

David is currently quarantining at his London home. He works as a fitness and nutrition coach and a Nike Training Ambassador. He remains in touch with Sharron Townsend, whom he called "his boy from the start" on Instagram.

Chloe Veitch

"Not the brightest spark in the book" Chloe, 21, really wanted to find a connection, but romance was not in the cards with her after failed attempts with David, Bryce and Kori. The latter's rejection (and date with Francesca) had Chloe seeing red. But a female empowerment workshop really worked wonders on her and she decided to focus on personal growth.

Now, Chloe is still living and modeling in Essex, England. She and Nicole got really tight and the two are planning to start a podcast or YouTube channel together.

Nicole O'Brien

The sunny and upbeat Nicole, 23, didn't find love on Too Hot to Handle — during the show at least.

Nicole moved from Ireland to London and is making the aforementioned plans with Chloe as well as working on a lingerie line. But the most exciting news is that she's been dating fellow cast member Bryce.

Bryce and I got closer after filming," she told ET. "He's a genuinely lovely guy and we are just seeing where things go without putting any pressure on anything."

Bryce Hirschberg

Boat lover Bryce, 29, arrived at the villa in episode 3. And although he instantly connected with Chloe, their relationship fell apart later when Kori came into the picture. Still, Bryce made it to the finale and won his share of the $75,000.

Now, Bryce is still living on his boat in Marina del Rey, California, and dating Nicole. As he revealed to ET, she "visited Los Angeles and we had a little bit of a thing. She's been making visits and whatnot. We have a great relationship, Nicole and I. She was planning on coming out [again] but with this quarantine, we're long distance technically."

Matthew Stephen Smith aka Jesus

Matthew, 29, was better known as Jesus during his time on Too Hot to Handle for his flowing locks of hair and his spiritual outlook on life. He became something of a mentor for the other cast members until he decided to leave the show because he hadn't made a romantic connection with anyone.

Now, Matthew/Jesus lives in L.A. and works as a model. He's also COO of branding company Dream Katchers Enterprise and co-wrote a book called Windy.

Kelz Dyke

The extremely tall, buff and handsome Kelz, 27, became a fan favorite for his no-nonsense, accountant's approach to the abstinence challenge. He wanted that money and he gave fierce side-eye to anyone who broke a rule (and lowered the prize total). On the show, Kelz had a brief flirtation with Francesca while she was on a break from Harry. But after those two got back together, Kelz didn't connect with anyone else.

So where is Kelz now? He's playing for the London Warriors, an American football team (yes, the sport exists in England!).

Lydia Clyma, Kori Sampson and Madison Wyborny

Lydia and Kori, both 22, plus Madison, 20, cruised in via boat on episode 6 and immediately made waves among the cast. Kori captured Chloe's eye, so much that she broke things off with Bryce. But he ended up spurning her to ask Francesca on a date. After that, both Chloe and Fran didn't give Kori the time of day. Poor Madison didn't connect with anybody. Meanwhile, Lydia formed a growing bond with David and made it to the finale to win her share of $75,000.

Now, Lydia is in London and still friends with David and Nicole. She also told ET she will "start dating with intention" after the coronavirus pandemic is over and plans to visit L.A. to see Madison (a model and stylist), Bryce and Harry. Kori is currently living in Plymouth and working as a model and personal trainer.

Haley Cureton

Haley, 20, was BFFs with Francesca — and the two shared a rule-breaking kiss! Alas, she was eliminated by Lana in episode 6 for not showing personal growth.

Where is Haley now? She's still a student at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

