Titans vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 15 online

The Titans vs Steelers live stream has Tannehill and Tennessee looking to notch their 10th win of the season, while Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh are just looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with this NFL live stream!

Titans vs Steelers channel, start time The Titans vs Steelers live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 19)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Titans (9-4) are hoping they have found their offensive groove since losing Derrick Henry back in week eight. Tennessee was 6-2 when the reigning rushing champ was sidelined with a Jones Fracture in his right foot. The Titans won their next two games following the injury, but then lost two while scoring just 13 points in each loss. Now things to appear to be trending back in the right direction.

Last week, the Titans shutout the Jaguars in a 20-0 win. Aside from their defense being dominant, forcing Trevor Lawrence into four interceptions, Tennessee's quarterback shouldered most of the offensive workload. Tannehill threw for 191 yards on 20-of-31 passing while hitting four receivers for at least three catches apiece in the win. Tannehill also showed off the wheels, running for 29 yards on four carries with a touchdown.

The Steelers (6-6-1) have won just once over their last five games as too many times they have offered too little too late. After tying the Lions 16-16 in week 10, then scored 27 fourth-quarter points in a 41-37 loss to the Chargers in week 11. Pittsburgh then had a similar outcome in their Thursday night matchup in week 14, when they scored 21 fourth quarter points against the Vikings in a 36-28 loss.

Pittsburgh is sitting behind (7-6) teams the Bills, Bengals and Broncos as their playoff chances shrink. It's looking more like the brightest spot to their 2021 campaign will be the emergence of Najee Harris. The rookie running back piled up the yards this season with 1,270 total yards and nine touchdowns.

The Titans are 1.5-point road favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 41.5.

How to watch Titans vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

Titans vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Titans vs Steelers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 19)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Titans vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Steelers.

Titans vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Steelers live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.