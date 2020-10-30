This 75-inch 4K TV is just $499 in epic Black Friday TV deal

There have been an amazing number of excellent Black Friday TV deals this week, but this deal is the best we've seen on a big-screen TV.

Currently, Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $499.99. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen from any retailer.

TCL 75" 4K Android TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 75-inch 4-Series 4K Android TV is one of the best TV values around. You get 4K resolution, HDR10/HLG support, and three HDMI ports. It also features built-in Chromecast, which gives you easy access to thousands of apps and streaming content. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The 2019 TCL 4-Series packs plenty of excellent features for this price point. Although we didn't review this model, we found TCL's 4-Series generally offers speedy response times — which means it's great for gamers — and a respectable 4K viewing experience. It also includes HDR10/HLG support to make the colors look as bright and realistic as possible. However, keep in mind there's no local dimming on this set.

Nevertheless, it's a great TV value that's hard to find. Make sure to follow our Best Buy Black Friday TV deals and TV deals coverage for the best deals of the day.