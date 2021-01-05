Stimulus check tool tracks status of your payment: Here's how to use it

Tracking your second stimulus check status online can help if you're wondering why you haven't gotten your $600 payment yet. As was the case with the first stimulus check, the IRS offers an online tool that can tell you when to expect your share of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

Americans who meet the $600 second stimulus check eligibility requirements can see the status of their payment right now with the IRS's Get My Payment portal. Even if you're not eligible for the full stimulus-check amount, you can get a look at your payment's standing.

To help people keep tabs through upcoming payment cycles, the IRS launched the Get My Payment web page in the spring. After you fill out a short form, you should be able to view the status of your stimulus check if you're due to get one.

Whether you'd prefer to receive your check in the mail or have set up direct deposit into your bank account, the Get My Payment app should be able to answer some of your questions. You can also use the IRS stimulus check phone number for more help.

Reminder: Unless you're exempt, you'll need to have filed your taxes for 2018 or 2019 before the IRS can send you a relief payment.

Here's how to use the IRS Get My Payment online tool to track your second stimulus check status right now.

Second stimulus check status: How to track your IRS stimulus check now

The IRS's Get My Payment portal is fairly simply to use, but you'll need some information handy before getting started. Keep a copy of your latest tax return nearby if you have it.

Also make sure to check the URL of any website before entering your private information to avoid stimulus-check scams or other forms of identity theft. The Get My Payment website's URL should look like this: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Step 1: Got to the IRS Get My Payment app website. Click "Get My Payment" to enter the portal.

Step 2: Click "OK" on the authorized-use notification page after you've reviewed the terms.

Step 3: Fill out your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY), your street address and your ZIP code. Click "Continue."

You should now see your stimulus-check payment status, or a page that says your status is unavailable.

What does 'Payment Status Not Available' mean?

According the stimulus check FAQ, you might see "Payment Status Not Available" if you are required to file a tax return but haven't yet, the IRS hasn't finished processing it if you have, or you're not eligible.

Be patient and check back in with the Get My Payment app if you've recently filed your returns. If you've received your tax return payment and still see the "Payment Status Not Available," message, call 800-919-9835 for the Economic Impact Payment information line.

