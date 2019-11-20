Sony PS5 release date and price just leaked

The PS5 is one of the most anticipated gadgets of 2020, and it will battle it out with the Xbox Project Scarlett for console supremacy next holiday season.

While Sony likely won't officially announce the PS5 release date until E3 2020, today we have a leak from the Twitter user @PSErebus. He says that Sony will launch the PS5 in North America on November 20 at a recommended retail price of $499.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 pic.twitter.com/fe4jKlHmrHNovember 19, 2019

How reliable is this leaker? According to LetsDoDigital, @PSErebus accurately predicted the launch date of The Last of Us 2, but that doesn't mean he will be right this time around.

In a separate tweet, the leaker said that the PS5 will be available five days after the seventh anniversary of the PS4's release in North America. Sony's current-gen console launched on November 15, 2013, so a November window for the PS5 makes sense.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will publish Gran Turismo 7 on November 20, 2020 for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) #25YearsOfPlay #PS5 #PlayStation5 #GranTurismo #GranTurismo7 #GT7 pic.twitter.com/Na5nKji4PWNovember 19, 2019

But the leaker didn't stop there. @PSErebus also says that Gran Turismo 7 will be released for the PS5 on the same Nov. 20 date as the PS5 console itself.

Last but not least, @PSErebus revealed that the PS5 will come with a 2TB SSD at that $499 price. Sony has been touting the speed of the PS5's SSD, which should allow the console to load games almost instantaneously. Other known PS5 specs include an 8-core AMD Zen CPU, AMD Navi GPU and a 4K Blu-ray player.

In recent days we've seen a wave of other PS5 rumors and leaks, including a possible look at the PS5 controller and how the console might be leveraging cartridges in a new way. Check out our updated PS5 rumor and news hub to get up to speed on everything we know about Sony's next console.