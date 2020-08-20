Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live stream: Watch the Europa League final

Sevilla vs. Inter Milan start time and channels The Sevilla vs. Inter Milan match gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on Friday (August 21). CBS All Access will cover the Europa League final in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch on BT Sport.

Tomorrow's Sevilla vs Inter Milan live streams will showcase a face off in the final of the Europa League. For Sevilla, it's familiar territory, as the Sevillistas have won the competition five times, including three consecutive wins from 2014 through 2016. Inter Milan last won the tournament in 1998, and it's the first time an Italian club has reached the final since 1999.

So plenty's at stake for the Sevilla vs. Inter Milan match, especially for Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte, who'd love to win a trophy in his first year in charge after a disappointing finish to the Serie A season. Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is looking for redemption, too, after he was sacked as both the manager of Spain and Real Madrid in short order two years ago.

If you want to see who lifts the Europa League trophy, there are plenty of ways to watch the Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live stream. We'll help you find where the match is being broadcast in your area, along with why you might want to use a VPN to stream the Europa League final.

How can I use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs. Inter Milan?

If you're having trouble finding a Europa League live stream, turning to a virtual private network, or VPN, can help. With a VPN, you can disguise your location so that you can access Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live streams that might otherwise be geo-locked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live streams in the U.S.

You'll find the Europa League final streaming on CBS All Access. That's CBS's subscription-based streaming service, which costs $5.99 a month. CBS All Access isn't included in any cable packages, so even cord cutters can subscribe to this service.

CBS All Access has a free trial period, so if you sign up to watch the Sevilla vs. Inter Milan match, you'll also be able to squeeze in the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG on Sunday (August 23).

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a CBS All Access/Showtime bundle for $9.99 — an $11 discount from its usual price.

Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live streams in the UK

You'll be able to watch the Sevilla vs. Inter Milan match on BT Sport 1, with the Sevilla vs. Inter Milan match kicking off at 8 p.m. BST. BT Sport's coverage begins an hour earlier if you want to watch all the pre-match hype. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live streams in Canada

DAZN is the place to turn to for Europa League coverage in Canada. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which covers both the Europa League and Champions League finals this weekend.

Sevilla vs. Inter Milan live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find coverage of Sevilla vs. Inter Milan in other parts of the world.

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: DAZN, SRF zwei, Puls 4, TV NOW, RTL Television

DAZN, SRF zwei, Puls 4, TV NOW, RTL Television Brazil: Fox Sports App, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Fox Sports Web

Fox Sports App, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Fox Sports Web Germany: RTL Television, TV NOW, TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN, SRF zwei

RTL Television, TV NOW, TeleClub Sport Live, DAZN, SRF zwei India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: BT Sport App, Virgin Media One, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go

BT Sport App, Virgin Media One, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Italy: TV8, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RSI La 2, Sky Sport Football

TV8, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RSI La 2, Sky Sport Football Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, FOX Play Norte

ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, FOX Play Norte Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

SportsMax 2, SportsMax App Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.