Second stimulus check date: Here's when your payment could arrive

Lawmakers are inching closer to a deal on a second stimulus check and stimulus relief bill, with the possibility of a final package coming together before or during this upcoming weekend. That means stimulus check 2 could be arrive sooner rather than later.

On Thursday morning (Dec. 17), Congressional leaders indicated that they've made progress on a $900 billion stimulus proposal attached to a government funding bill, which must pass before Friday night to avert a government shutdown. However, there are mixed messages coming from lawmakers on when a deal can be expected.

Members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus have said they are “literally within inches” of a deal, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has suggested that talks are likely to continue into the weekend with the possibility of a temporary stopgap bill to fund the government in the meantime.

“I can guarantee we'll get a deal done,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) said on Thursday . “I can't guarantee how soon it's going to be.”

The proposal currently being discussed includes $600–$700 direct payments to eligible taxpayers.

If Congress does manage to push a deal through by Friday night, it could still be early next week before both the House and Senate vote on the final version. It would then need President Trump’s approval — and Trump has indicated support for another round of relief.

Once a stimulus bill is signed, Americans may see a fairly quick turnaround on stimulus check 2. The first round of direct deposits and paper checks provided under the CARES Act this spring took several weeks to process and land in bank accounts and mailboxes. If that same timeline applied, a second direct payment wouldn’t reach recipients until well into January.

However, as negotiations have dragged on in recent months, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that the government can begin processing a second stimulus check within a week of approval. This is faster than the first round of stimulus checks because the IRS has the distribution framework in place and more information from eligible recipients.

If lawmakers vote on a deal that Trump signs next week, direct deposits could arrive around or shortly after Jan. 1 with paper checks not far behind.