Forget Black Friday: You can grab a 75-inch Roku TV right now for $600 off

A 75-inch TV is about the largest size of screen you’re going to fit in your living room without having to make some major changes. And if you want the most screen space for the lowest price, then you need to look at this deal.

Walmart is currently offering a 75” TCL 4-Series 4K smart TV for $699.99, which is $600 off its usual price. That’s a whole lot of TV to get for nearly half off, making this one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart LED TV: was $1299 now $699.99

With Roku-powered features and a colossal amount of screen real estate, this TCL TV is a very compelling deal. The TV includes 4K upscaling for HD content, HDR 10 support and three HDMI ports.View Deal

While the 4-Series doesn’t pack as many features as its 5-, 6- and 8-Series siblings, it still features plenty of interesting tech. 4K Creative Pro is a TCL-made upscaling engine that will make sure all your non-HD content still looks great, and includes HDR10 to make the colors look as bright and realistic as possible.

Sound is provided by two 10W speakers, and you get one USB port and three HDMI ports, including one with ARC. HDMI ARC is a handy feature if you own a soundbar and other TV equipment, letting you use fewer cables to connect everything up.

(Image credit: Walmart)

Navigating the TV’s smart features is super easy, since it runs using Roku, which collects all your streaming services into one place. It also lets you control the TV via your smartphone with the Roku app, letting you play your own videos on screen or listen with headphones.