PlayStation Vue Is Shutting Down: What You Need to Know

Cord-cutters just lost one of the most popular cable TV alternatives out there. Four years after its debut, Sony's PlayStation Vue service will be shutting down on January 30, 2020.

"Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected," wrote Sony Interactive Entertainment deputy president John Kodera in a blog post. "Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business."

So what does this mean for existing Vue subscribers? According to a Sony FAQ, those paying for Vue will continue to have access to all content until the shut-down date of January 30. Active subscribers will be billed for the final time in December 2019 unless they cancel before their next billing date. Sony will also remove the ability to sign up for Vue "in the near future."

In the same blog post announcing Vue's cancellation, Sony noted that movies and TV shows will continue to be available for purchase via the PlayStation Store, and that PS4 owners will still be able to use popular entertainment apps such as Netflix and Hulu on the platform.

We've long considered PlayStation Vue to be the best cord-cutting service out there, thanks to its robust channel selection and impressively clean, user-friendly interface. However, with a starting price of $49 per month, it is on the more expensive end of TV streaming packages.

This news will likely come as a bummer to Vue's many subscribers, but with the PlayStation 5 set to launch a year from now, it's possible that Sony is focusing all of its resources on winning next generation's console war. Those looking for an alternative to cable TV can still look to services such as Sling TV (our favorite budget option), as well as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV Now.