Paramount Plus apps: Where to stream the service

The Paramount Plus apps will (it seems) be everywhere on launch day (March 4), and that's a welcome change of pace. While the service may not have a huge hit out of the gate (Real World and Sponge-Bob fans may disagree), the successor to CBS All Access will avoid the pothole that HBO Max and Peacock hit.

So, read on to find out where to download the Paramount Plus apps. And the good news is simple: If you already have the CBS All Access app, you just need to wait for it to update.

Paramount Plus app on Roku

Unlike most of the new streaming services of 2020, Paramount Plus won't have a Roku problem. Yes, unlike Peacock and HBO Max, Paramount Plus will launch on Roku on day 1. Simply put, the service will blossom from the CBS All Access app on March 4, turning into Paramount Plus.

Download here

Paramount Plus app on Firestick

Similarly, Paramount Plus will be on Fire TV on day 1. The CBS All Access app is already there, it's just a matter of what time of day the app updates. Paramount Plus has not announced the time the service will go live.

Download here

Paramount Plus app on Samsung TV

To find Paramount Plus on your Samsung TV, you'll need to find the app store on your TV. Look for the dedicated store button on your remote, click that and look for the Search icon. Then, type in Paramount Plus (or, failing that, CBS All Access) as the app may not have converted yet.

Paramount Plus app on Apple TV, iOS and iPad

Again, the Paramount Plus app for Apple TV devices will appear in the spot that the CBS All Access app currently occupies. So, download it now, and you'll be able to update it when the service goes live.

Download here

Paramount Plus app on Chromecast with Google TV

For Paramount Plus on the new Chromecast and all Android TV devices, you're going to use the Google Play store. Of course, it's still the CBS All Access app at the moment.

Download