Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop and more

Getting hold a Nintendo Switch in the rush of Black Friday deals is tough. Even after three years plus, the Switch - and the Nintendo Switch Lite - rarely gets discounted. And stock continues to fly out, especially around Black Friday, and with Cyber Monday deals incoming.

So knowing where to buy Nintendo Switch on Black Friday is often half the battle. We have found discounts on several Nintendo Switch bundles in the U.S. and U.K., which will save you money on the console itself and a bunch of additional games and accessories; everything you need to get started. If you're still holding out hope of going next-gen, we have guides to both the Black Friday PS5 deals and the Xbox Series X Black Friday deals. Otherwise, take a look at the links below for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right now

Nintendo Switch Black Friday U.S. console deals

IN STOCK NOW! Nintendo Switch Bundle: $370 now $299 @ Amazon

This Nintendo Switch bundled with a digital version of Mario Kart 8 and 3 free months of Nintendo Switch Online is priced down to the Switch's normal price. Best Buy and Walmart offer it too, though availability varies.

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing NH: $399 at Focus

There's no deal on this at all but... it's actually in stock. Amazon is selling the console for $600 right now, and Walmart, Target, B&H, and many others have sold out. This bundle includes 2020's hottest game, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and they have stock. $399 is the normal list price, but it's worth it just to have a Switch today.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch Lite features a gorgeous 5.5-inch 720p display, comfortable design, and good battery life (3:50). Hard to find in stock, Best Buy has multiple colors in stock at their list price of $199.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizon Limited Edition console + game + 128GB microSD: $499 at Amazon

You're not saving money on this bundle, but at $499 - for this ultra-desirable limited edition - it's a good deal. You get the Switch console, all Animal Crossing branded, the game, and a 128GB memory card. A perfect Holiday gift.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday UK console deals

Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure: £335 at Very

With the Ring-Con controller and game thrown into this Switch console bundle, you have a fun and surprisingly effective way to exercise without needing to strap on your running shoes.

Nintendo Switch and One Select Game: £295 at Smyths Toystore

Build your own bundle with a choice of five kid-friendly games with this offer, which can save you up to £30 depending on which title you choose. You'll have to click and collect, as the online delivery has sold out, so make sure your local store has one.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) with Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £243 now £224 at Amazon

You get three top quality Mario games in one with this bundle, that also contains the light blue Switch Lite for a portable gaming experience,

Nintendo Switch game deals

US Nintendo Switch game deals

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

An absolute essential for any Switch owner, Super Mario Odyssey is a delightful take on the 3D Mario formula that lets you traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects using your trusty hat, Cappy.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $44 @ Target

Regarded as one of the best games of all time, this expansive open-world adventure is available for one of its lowest prices yet. If you own a Switch, this is the game everyone wants.

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

This charming re-imagining of Nintendo's Game Boy classic is one of the best Switch games yet, offering classic 2D Zelda action with gorgeous new graphics. Amazon is taking $20 off the game, but you have to act quickly — it will sell out.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

Take a trip down memory lane with Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, spanning 12 games and three decades of Street Fighter history. It has been cheaper this BF, but has a small saving at Amazon.

UK Nintendo Switch game deals

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition: was £46 now £36 at Amazon UK

Play this enormous RPG and all its bundled DLC in its most portable form ever. With hundreds of hours of content and a complex story, you'll be hooked for a long time.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £39 at Argos

With Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy all stuffed onto this single cartridge, you can sample these classic games at their best thanks to the Switch's portability and widescreen aspect ratio.

Nintendo Switch Accessory deals

US Switch accessories

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership 12 Month (Digital): was $35 now $20 at Target

This discounted membership to Nintendo's online services lets you play online multiplayer on select titles, gives access to retro NES and SNES games to download and offers cloud saves to make sure a lost or new Switch still has access to all your progress.

SanDisk 64GB Memory Card for Switch: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

Add an extra 64GB of storage to your Switch with this SanDisk microSDXC memory card. It has a high transfer rate of up to 100 MB/s, which means you'll enjoy faster game loads.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Switch: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon

Need more storage? This 128GB microSDXC features high speed transfer rates of up to 100MB/s. It's now on sale for just $20.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. Add it to your cart and its price drops to $59.

UK Switch accessories