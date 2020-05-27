Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite: How to watch, start time

Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite start time The first Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite episode airs at 3 p.m. Eastern (noon Pacific) tomorrow (Thursday, May 28).

Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite is the latest big event to take place in or around the massively popular online game. This time, though, you won't watch a concert, but be entertained by the prolific streamer Ninja, as he plays host (and competitor) to some of the best Fortnite players in the world.

According to a press release, Ninja's lined up a series of opponents for a series of 6 events that start tomorrow and end in July. Each week, they'll be playing for $80,000.

Ninja and Mixer have nothing if not good timing, as we could all use more live competitive action. Fortnite has also become a popular den for pop culture, with rapper Travis Scott and director Christopher Nolan using the service for big streams.

I'm excited to announce Ninja Battles! An online Fortnite invitational series featuring six events across May - July, each with an $80,000 prize pool. Starts tomorrow Thursday, May 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq #NinjaBattles pic.twitter.com/kg4ncHevQ6May 27, 2020

Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite: How to watch

All you need to do is load up Ninja's Mixer channel. You don't even need to know what Mixer is — we're guessing that's half the point of this series, bringing audiences to the game streaming website that competes with Twitch and has seen very little growth recently.

We've also embedded the stream here:

According to the press release, competitors will include Nick Eh 30, Bugha, Ewok, NateHill and Reverse2K, and should total around 60 players. The series will be called by BallaTW and MonsterDface, giving live commentary and play by play.

If the series sparks interest in the game, our guide on how to download Fortnite will give you everything you need to get started and air-drop into the virtual world.