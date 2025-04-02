How to watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — start time and what to expect

The Nintendo Switch 2 is upon us, with an exclusive Nintendo Direct giving us a closer look at the hugely anticipated console taking place today (April 2).

After announcing the Switch 2 and giving us a first look at what it looks like (along with a tease of a new Mario Kart game), Nintendo is bringing another video presentation that's all about the next-gen console. Now, we're hoping it answers many of our burning questions: When will it release? What launch games can we expect? What's up with that mysterious C button?

All will be revealed during the fittingly named "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2" showcase.

Here's where to watch, start times and what we expect will be announced.

How to watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream is kicking off on April 2 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. AEST. You can catch the video presentation at Nintendo's official YouTube channel (below) or on X, with the showcase expected to be around 60 minutes long.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo already has a countdown to the livestream in place, but for the latest updates and rumors leading up to the event, head over to our Nintendo Switch 2 live blog.

Nintendo Switch 2: What to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's a lot to learn about the Nintendo Switch 2, and we expect the Direct presentation to answer many of our questions. That includes Switch 2 pre-orders, the price, release date and all of its new features.

So far, we've heard that the pre-order date may be later than expected, but then Best Buy revealed the Switch 2 pre-order date, along with Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming claiming that pre-orders will start from April 9.

Of course, we won't know until Nintendo officially announces this, but it gives us a good idea of what the Nintendo Direct will give us.

As for the Switch 2's launch price, leaks claim that it will be around $399, with a release date tipped to be sometime this June. We expect this to be revealed during the presentation (probably closer to the end), but it won't be long until we know for sure.

Launch games are also on our minds, as we've already seen a new Mario Kart game teased during the Switch 2 reveal in January. Hopefully, we'll get an official announcement (possibly Mario Kart 9), but there are also rumors of a new 3D Mario title, along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remastered. Plus, with Metroid Prime 4 already seen during the March Nintendo Direct, we're sure to see this land on the new console, too.

Since it's around an hour long, we're hoping to get a better look at what the Switch 2 brings to the table. Specifically, its mysterious "C" button. It's still up in the air on what it does, but rumors suggest it's for video or screen capture or even a sharing feature.

There are also rumors of the Switch 2 offering 4K output, even though some leaked dev kits suggest there may not be 4K after all. We expect the Direct will give us a solid answer on resolution (here's hoping its 4K resolution at 60Hz).

Either way, it won't be long until we find out all we need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2. Grab some popcorn and get ready for all the reveals. Let's-a-go!