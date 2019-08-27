Microsoft Oct. 2 Event: Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Dual-Screen Surface?

Mark your calendars: Microsoft just announced its next product event will take place in New York City on October 2 2019.

The invitation, sent via email to influencers and press, gives little away. But based on previous Surface rumors and Microsoft's cadence of flagship updates, you can bet the tech giant will be unveiling new Surface devices.

Among them may be the highly-anticipated Surface Pro 7. With the Surface Pro 5 released in June 2017, and then the Surface Pro 6 in October 2018, Microsoft's back-to-school schedule suggests the seventh iteration of the popular laptop will come by the end of this year.

We might see the Surface Laptop 3, too. Microsoft revealed the Surface Laptop 2 in October 2018, and the company is known for being punctual with its annual early-October Surface events. In fact, the upcoming event falls exactly one year after last fall's.

Microsoft's long-awaited, rumored foldable Surface device is another possible guest of honor for next month's event. Journalist and Microsoft tech blog Thurrot.com collaborator Brad Sams said in his book, Beneath a Surface, that Andromeda would be ready by the end of 2019. Andromeda is the unconfirmed name of Microsoft's foldable device that is a phone and a tablet just like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei foldable phones.

What we'll really be holding our breaths for is the rumored dual-screen Surface device, codenamed "Centaurus," that operates on Microsoft's long-anticipated Windows Core OS. According to The Verge, Microsoft has been demonstrating the dual-screen device within the company and said it was nearing release, but it's still too soon to tell.

These are all speculations. Microsoft has not confirmed any of the devices it will be announcing on October 2, but we'll be on the ground in New York City to report on all the big announcements as they happen.