Massive Samsung sale at Best Buy discounts Chromebooks, TVs, and more

Just in time for the weekend, Best Buy is having a massive Samsung sale with discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and more. The 3-day Samsung sale also includes Samsung appliances like ovens, washers, and refrigerators.
The 3-day Samsung sale at Best Buy also packs many excellent back to school sales with discounts on Samsung Chromebooks and monitors. We're rounding up the best deals below, just remember that the sale is valid through Sunday only.
Samsung 24" LCD: was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy
The Samsung SF350 is a 24-inch 1080p monitor that's good for both work and play. It sports a 4ms response time, which is great for gaming and it has four brightness modes that optimize the monitor's display for everything from gaming to working with spreadsheets. It has HDMI and VGA inputs.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They offer seamless device pairing, water/sweat resistance, and long battery life. They're now on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy.
Samsung tablet sale: from $129 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is having an epic sale on all things Samsung and as part of its 3-day sale it's slashing the price of Galaxy tablets. For instance, you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $319.99 ($30 off). Even better, it comes with a $20 Best Buy gift card.
Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also packs a Core i5-i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 2-in-one cuts no corners and offers excellent performance.
Samsung 4K TVs: from $279 @ Best Buy
Samsung TVs have a solid rep for offering excellent style and performance. As part of its Samsung sale, Best Buy has multiple Samsung 4K TVs on sale from just $279. You can even get a massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $799.